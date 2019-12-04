Pregnant Jenna Dewan and Boyfriend Steve Kazee Move in Together on Her 39th Birthday

Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee are taking the next big step in their relationship.

The couple, who are expecting their first child together, were seen moving into a new home on the actress’s 39th birthday on Tuesday. Kazee, 44, confirmed the news the same day in his sweet birthday post for Dewan.

In the shots, Kazee and a very pregnant Dewan stand outside their new home surrounded by boxes as people help move their things inside.

“The day of her birth has been a full one for us so far…dropping off the kiddo at school, baby doc appointment, nursery planning, moving into our new home, picking the kiddo up from school and so many other little life moments,” the Shameless actor wrote, referring to Dewan’s 6-year-old daughter Everly with ex-husband Channing Tatum.

“Through it all I love catching eyes with her and knowing that she is the person I will be spending the rest of my life with,” Kazee added, though the couple has not announced an engagement.

RELATED: Jenna Dewan’s Boyfriend Steve Kazee Shares Stunning Pregnancy Shot of the Actress: ‘This Woman’

Image zoom Jenna Dewan moves into her new house on her 39th birthday with boyfriend Steve Kazee BACKGRID

Dewan and Kazee started dating in the fall of last year and announced in September that they are expecting their first child together.

“We are beyond overjoyed and couldn’t be happier to be expanding our family!” the couple shared with PEOPLE exclusively at the time.

Last week, Dewan and Kazee spent Thanksgiving together with Everly, who Dewan told ET is both “really excited” and “really protective” of her mother, now that she’s pregnant.

“She’s worried about what I’m eating, making sure it’s healthy. When I say, ‘Mommy needs to sit down and take a break,’ she totally gets it. She hugs and cuddles the belly,” the dancer continued.

“I mean, it’s really been adorable,” she said. “You never know how it’s gonna go, and so far she’s been so excited. And she tells the entire world. Everyone. Everyone, every way. Even people that check us out at stores. She’s like, ‘Does she know my mom’s pregnant?’ They’re like, ‘We can see.’”