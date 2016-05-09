Pregnant Blake Lively Arrives in France Ahead of the 2016 Cannes Film Festival

Blake Lively looked perfectly polished arriving to the Nice International airport in France on Monday – just two days before her movie is set to open the 2016 Cannes Film Festival.

Lively, who is expecting her second child with husband Ryan Reynolds, covered her baby bump with a white Burberry trench coat. She paired the look with matching Burberry trousers and tan heeled sandals.

The actress, 28, was all smiles while she toted a black, quilted bag through the airport.

Woody Allen’s latest film Café Society, in which Lively stars, will debut on Wednesday, May 11 – Cannes opening day. The romantic comedy-drama also features Kristen Stewart and Jesse Eisenberg.

Lively, who has dominated the French red carpet in years past, teased some of her festival looks on Instagram over the weekend.

The dress fabrics featured in her photo ranged from solid red, to beige tulle and sequined black.

“Everybody Cannes Cannes,” Lively wrote. “4 more days… #CafeSociety and @lorealmakeup here we come…”

The actress hasn’t slowed down since her pregnancy news broke last month. Along with preparing for the film festival, Lively has also been seen enjoying girls’ nights out with friends and shooting the final scenes for her upcoming film The Shallows.

A source close to the actress told PEOPLE at the time, “Blake is absolutely thrilled and so is Ryan.”