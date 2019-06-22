Pregnant Blake Lively Shares a Sweet Hug with Husband Ryan Reynolds During Free Guy Set Visit

Baby bump on set!

Blake Lively paid a visit to her husband Ryan Reynolds as the 42-year-old actor filmed his upcoming movie Free Guy in Boston. The pregnant actress — who is expecting the couple’s third child — was dressed in a short-sleeved dress and white sneakers as she gave her leading man a hug.

Reynolds shared the sweet moment to his Instagram Story, adding the caption, “Great Scott!”

Lively had previously been photographed in Boston last month, wearing a casual grey T-shirt that showed off her growing bump.

Earlier on Saturday, Reynolds posted a photo of himself and his costars in front of the Boston Flower Exchange, writing, “First day working with [Stranger Things actor] Joe Keery and [Pitch Perfect actor] Utkarsh Ambudkar. My arms feel so safe, draped loosely across their powerful shoulders.”

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

Aside from Reynolds, Keery and Ambudkar, Free Guy also stars Channing Tatum and Killing Eve‘s Jodie Comer. The action-comedy follows the story about a bank teller who discovers he’s a background character in a video game.

Last month, Reynolds told PEOPLE that he and Lively don’t work at the same time in order to keep their family — which includes daughters James, 4, and Inez, 2½ — together.

“Blake and I don’t do movies at the same time. If she is doing a movie in Thailand and I am doing a movie in Vancouver we would just never see each other,” he said. “We operate as a unit, and that works really well for us.”

“The kids stay with us, and the family stays together, and that is where home is,” Reynolds explained. “So if we are in Spain or Utah or New York, as long as we are together, we’re home.”

The couple, who married in 2012, revealed they were expecting a third child in early May, when Lively appeared on the red carpet at the New York City premiere of Pokémon: Detective Pikachu in a yellow dress that hugged her bump.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

“They are so happy and excited about having another baby,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. “They really are the most in-love and in-tune couple, and very hands-on parents. They’d have a dozen kids if they could.”

Lively previously raved about having a family, telling Allure in 2012, “I’ve always wanted a big family. Oh, I’d love 30 [children] if I could.”