Pregnant Ashley Tisdale Reunites with High School Musical Costar Vanessa Hudgens: ‘It’s Taken 9 Months’

Tisdale posted a sweet photo of her and her High School Musical co-star on Wednesday of the BFFs hugging and smiling under their masks after being together for the first time in months

Ashley Tisdale and Vanessa Hudgens have reunited at last!

Tisdale posted a sweet photo on Wednesday of her and her High School Musical co-star hugging and smiling under their masks after being together for the first time in months.

"It's taken 9 months but safely we got a picture before my girl left again," the pregnant actress, 35, captioned the photo. "Love you @vanessahudgens ❤️❤️"

Hudgens showed the photo some love, commenting "I LOVE YOU SOOOOO MUUUCCCCH"

Image zoom Credit: Ashley Tisdale/instagram

Tisdale is expecting her first child — a girl — with husband Christopher French. On Monday, she shared a picture of her growing baby bump on Instagram, noting that her little one is "Almost ready...."

Tisdale's pregnancy is just the latest in many of life's biggest moments that the pair have shared — from tattoo appointments to wedding days. Over the summer, they revealed that they even helped each other renovate their houses!

Hudgens shared a series of sweet throwback photos of herself and Tisdale in honor of her pal's 35 birthday on Instagram on Thursday, writing, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY OG BESTIE @ashleytisdale 🥳."

In the caption, she shared that the pair have been friends since before they starred in Disney Channel's High School Musical together in 2006. They actually met years prior during a commercial audition, "and our friendship took off," Hudgens wrote. "Ash and I started from the bottom now we here!!! Lol but for real tho."

Through the years, Hudgens shared, they've spent time "touring the world," "shopping A LOT," sitting courtside at basketball games, and slurping up "a lot of rose." The besties can be seen participating in each of these fun activities in the photos in Hudgens' Instagram slideshow.

But now that both of them are growing up and no longer in their twenties, Hudgens and Tisdale have been spending their time together working on some more mature tasks, wrote the Spring Breakers actress.

"Now in our adulthood we busy helping each other decorate and renovate our houses," wrote Hudgens, adding, "Lol so happy I have your fun loving spirit by my side in all walks of life. I love u ash. Always n forever ❤️❤️happy birthday bby. 😘"