Predator Prequel Prey, Set 300 Years Ago, Stages Brutal Battle Between Aliens and Comanche Tribe

Let the hunt begin.

On Tuesday, 20th Century Studios debuted the first full trailer for Prey, a new entry in the Predator franchise from 10 Cloverfield Lane director Dan Trachtenberg.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Prey takes place 300 years ago in the Comanche Nation, as a young warrior Naru, described as "fierce and highly skilled," must protect her people when they're threatened by the iconic alien that landed on Earth, with high-tech weapons and the ability to be invisible.

"She has been raised in the shadow of some of the most legendary hunters who roam the Great Plains, so when danger threatens her camp, she sets out to protect her people," reads an official logline. "The prey she stalks, and ultimately confronts, turns out to be a highly evolved alien predator with a technically advanced arsenal, resulting in a vicious and terrifying showdown between the two adversaries."

In the trailer, Naru, played by Amber Midthunder, says, "It knows how to hunt. I know how to survive. Whatever did this, I can kill it."

According to a press release, the Prey filmmakers "were committed to creating a film that provides an accurate portrayal of the Comanche and brings a level of authenticity that rings true to its Indigenous peoples." The film features a Native Comanche producer, Jhane Myers, plus a cast "comprised almost entirely of Native and First Nation's talent," including Midthunder. Dane DiLiegro portrays the Predator.

PREY Credit: Courtesy of 20th Century Studios

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Trachtenberg told ScreenRant that he became "fixated" on coming up with a movie "that could be told with as few words as possible," seeking a "survival story that would be visual and visceral."

He then thought, "Who is a protagonist that we've never seen in movies before? That's when we realized we've never had a Native American or really an Indigenous culture that has been at the lead of a big movie like this. The Comanche were the fiercest warriors of the time, and I think all indigenous cultures — but the Comanche even more so — have always been portrayed as the sidekick or the villain of a movie."

When Prey debuts on Hulu, it'll be offered entirely in Comanche as a language option or with Comanche subtitles.

Added Myers, "For me, language is really important. This is the first time that the language component is going to be front and center on this film. Not only do you hear Comanche language throughout the English dub, but this is the first time you'll be able to actually click and watch the whole movie in Comanche, not just subtitled. For me, being a descendent, or I guess part of the Lords of the Plains, that's really important to bring back to my nation and to my culture."

Amber Midthunder as Naru in 20th Century Studios' PREY, exclusively on Hulu Credit: Courtesy of 20th Century Studios

The first Predator movie, in 1987, saw Arnold Schwarzenegger and a team of commandos facing off against the formidable creature in a jundle. A sequel came in 1990 with Danny Glover and Gary Busey. There were two cross-over Alien vs. Predator movies in 2004 and 2007, plus the Adrien Brody-led Predators in 2010 and, most recently, 2018's The Predator, which was directed by Shane Black.

Trachtenberg explained to ScreenRant that the creative team "wanted to separate from Predator and have an experience that felt interesting and fascinating and exciting even before the Predator shows up. We're investigating how our character Naru interacts with her culture and the time period, and all of those things."

He also wanted it to "feel like Predator as we've always loved it, but also, something new for those of us who have loved the creature forever, so we're not just given the same things we're expected to see."