'Prey' Becomes Hulu's Biggest Premiere to Date, Even Outshining the Debut of 'The Kardashians'

The Predator prequel Prey debuted on Hulu Friday

By
Published on August 10, 2022 01:15 PM
Naru (Amber Midthunder), shown.
Photo: 20th Century Studios/HULU

Prey, the latest film in the Predator franchise, had a killer first weekend.

On Tuesday, Hulu announced that the action prequel is the streaming platform's No. 1 premiere to date, spanning both its movie and TV content. After premiering on Friday, the movie amassed the most viewing hours on the streaming platform for the first three days of release.

The milestone indicates that Prey beat out the total viewing time of The Kardashians' debut, which became Hulu's biggest TV series premiere back in April. The reality show's second season premieres Sept. 22 on the streaming service.

Ania (Cody Big Tobacco), Itsee (Harlan Kywayhat), Wasape (Stormee Kipp), Taabe (Dakota Beavers) and Naru (Amber Midthunder), shown.
20th Century Studios/HULU

Prey chronicles a young warrior named Naru (Amber Midthunder) in the Comanche Nation over 300 years ago. When the iconic Predator alien lands on Earth for a hunting spree — with its high-tech weapons and the ability to be invisible — she and her tribe fight back. The action movie currently holds a 92 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes.

According to a press release, the Prey filmmakers "were committed to creating a film that provides an accurate portrayal of the Comanche and brings a level of authenticity that rings true to its Indigenous peoples." The film features a Native Comanche producer, Jhane Myers, plus a cast "comprised almost entirely of Native and First Nation's talent."

Naru (Amber Midthunder), shown.
David Bukach/HULU

Prey is also offered on Hulu entirely in Comanche as a language option or with Comanche subtitles.

Midthunder told The Hollywood Reporter about bringing Indigenous representation to a major Hollywood franchise: "You very rarely get good representation — good being accurate, respectful or something to be proud about."

She added, "This is the first time you get to see an Indigenous female action hero at the center of a film. That in and of itself is a really incredible statement."

Prey is now streaming on Hulu.

