'Predator' Actor Jesse Ventura Praises New Prequel 'Prey' as 'Such a Thoughtful, Creative' Film

One of the stars from the original Predator movie is praising the latest from the franchise, Prey.

After the new film debuted on Hulu Friday, Jesse Ventura — the former WWE star who played Blain in the 1987 movie Predator opposite Arnold Schwarzenegger and later became governor of Minnesota — shared his thoughts on Twitter.

"#PreyMovie Great, great, film," Ventura, 71, wrote, then quoting a famous line from the original, "@AmberMidthunder you definitely ain't got time to bleed. Welcome to the Predator family. @DannyTRS Thank you for making a such a thoughtful, creative, and wonderful film."

Actress Amber Midthunder plays a young warrior named Naru in Prey, which takes place 300 years ago in the Comanche Nation. When the iconic alien creature lands on Earth for a hunting spree — with its high-tech weapons and the ability to be invisible — she and her tribe fight back. The action movie currently holds a 92 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Midthunder, 25, replied to Ventura on Twitter, "I just… I don't know how to.. thank you @GovJVentura!" And director Dan Trachtenberg, who also made 2016's 10 Cloverfield Lane, added, "Im on the floor. Thank you sir! Thanks for watching and so glad you appreciated what we did!!"

According to a press release, the Prey filmmakers "were committed to creating a film that provides an accurate portrayal of the Comanche and brings a level of authenticity that rings true to its Indigenous peoples." The film features a Native Comanche producer, Jhane Myers, plus a cast "comprised almost entirely of Native and First Nation's talent."

Prey is also offered on Hulu entirely in Comanche as a language option or with Comanche subtitles.

Midthunder told The Hollywood Reporter about bringing Indigenous representation to a major Hollywood franchise: "You very rarely get good representation — good being accurate, respectful or something to be proud about. ... This is the first time you get to see an Indigenous female action hero at the center of a film. That in and of itself is a really incredible statement."

The first Predator movie saw Schwarzenegger and a team of commandos facing off against the formidable creature in a jungle. A sequel came in 1990 with Danny Glover and Gary Busey. There were two cross-over Alien vs. Predator movies in 2004 and 2007, plus the Adrien Brody–led Predators in 2010 and, most recently, 2018's The Predator, which was directed by Shane Black.

Prey is now streaming on Hulu.