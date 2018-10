Practical Magic Turns 20! See What Sandra Bullock, Nicole Kidman and the Cast Are Up to Now

It’s been 20 years since Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman played sister witches who dabbled in dark magic before finding happiness together in a small town. The movie has stayed a fan-favorite two decades later, and the two stars reflected on their time filming when they reunited on the Oscars red carpet earlier this year.

“We were talking about when we shot [Practical Magic] together and we asked her to get the tequila, she came back with her own tequila but we drank it anyway. We were a little drunk,” Bullock recalled.

“I love that movie,” Kidman said. “I showed that movie to my kids. It’s a little above their [level of understanding]… But we’re really good sisters.”

Click through to see what the star-studded cast is up to now.