Watch Mark Wahlberg and Post Malone Throw Punches in Trailer for Netflix's Spenser Confidential

Post Malone seems to have it out for Mark Wahlberg in Netflix’s upcoming film, Spenser Confidential.

On Tuesday, the streaming giant released the first trailer for the action-packed mystery, which stars Wahlberg as Boston detective Spenser who is on a mission to finish a job involving “dirty cops, drug cartels and some big politicians.”

“When I was a cop, I was trying to take these guys down, but they framed me,” Wahlberg says in one scene of the trailer, talking to costar Winston Duke, whose character teams up with Spenser to finish the detective’s investigation.

The new trailer opens to an early scene in the film when Spenser (Wahlberg) is still imprisoned after being framed by the people he’s trying to take down. A group of fellow inmates, including Post Malone — who is making his onscreen debut with the thriller — show up to give him “a little going away message,” as Wahlberg’s character is about to be set free.

Within moments, the group gets into an all-out brawl, throwing punches and flipping one another over desks and chairs before their fight is broken up by prison guards.

Post Malone’s character later appears in the trailer again to warn a now free Spenser, “You’re about to walk barefoot through the gates of hell.”

The Peter Berg-directed film is the fifth time that Wahlberg and Berg have collaborated together — and also stars Alan Arkin, Iliza Shlesinger, Bokeem Woodbine and Marc Maron. It’s based on Ace Atkins best-selling novel, Robert B. Parker’s Wonderland.

Spenser Confidential hits Netflix on March 6.