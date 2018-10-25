Poltergeist and Return of the Living Dead Actor James Karen Dies at 94

James Karen, best known for Poltergeist and Return of the Living Dead, has died. He was 94.

The prolific actor, who has over 200 acting credits on IMDb, died Tuesday at his home in Los Angeles, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Karen’s rep did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The actor appeared in films such as The China Syndrome which starred Jane Fonda, Invaders from Mars and The Pursuit of Happyness opposite Will Smith in which he portrayed one of the managers who hires Smith’s character.

Born in Pennsylvania to Russian immigrants, Karen got his start at the Neighborhood Playhouse School of Theatre in New York City.

James Karen (left) and Craig T. Nelson in Poltergeist MGM/Courtesy Everett Collection

He got his big break in the original Broadway production of A Streetcar Named Desire and followed it with a role in Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

He also got his start in TV with roles in As the World Turns, All My Children and Eight is Enough.

Karen often played authoritative figures, playing the manager of a medical warehouse who accidentally releases a gas that reanimates the dead in The Return of the Living Dead in 1985.

In the Poltergeist, he portrayed real-estate developer Mr. Teague who built a California housing community on top of a former cemetery which spawned the iconic moment in which Teague reveals he only removed the headstones from the graveyard but not the bodies.

Karen married singer Susan Reed in 1958 and the two divorced in 1967. They had one son. Karen remarried actress Alba Francesca in 1986.