Pollyanna Star Hayley Mills Writes Memoir About Growing Up in 'Wild and Glamorous' Hollywood

Hayley Mills, star of the original 1961 family classic The Parent Trap, is opening up about her time as a child actor in the 1960s — including her memories of working with Walt Disney himself.

On Thursday, the actress exclusively shared with PEOPLE that her memoir Forever Young will be published by Grand Central Publishing on Sept. 7.

"Sometimes it takes a lifetime to make sense of one's childhood," Mills, 75, explains in an exclusive statement. "Forever Young has taken me back through the looking glass, to those days of wonder and confusion; remembering the rare and exceptional people I was lucky enough to meet and love, while trying to fathom the strange fortuitous events that shaped my family's life."

She continues: "I am thrilled to be working with Alan Samson at Weidenfeld & Nicolson and Gretchen Young at Grand Central who have both been incredibly positive and supportive in the writing of this book."

forever young by Hayley mills Credit: Grand Central Publishing

Hayley Mills The young actress as Pollyanna | Credit: Silver Screen Collection/Getty

Mills, the daughter of British actor Sir John Mills, was only a preteen when she got swept up in the world of Hollywood. While under Walt Disney's wing, Mills rose to stardom with roles in classic films like Pollyanna and The Parent Trap during the 1960s. She went on to win multiple awards, including a Golden Globe, multiple BAFTAs and was given the Academy Juvenile Award by Shirley Temple, the award's first recipient. (In a June 1961 New York Times review of The Parent Trap, critic Bosley Crowther praised Mills for her "delightful insouciance, dexterity and charm.")

In Forever Young, Mills shares her memories of that "wild and glamorous world", her impressions of the culture-changing film producer and how her career continued to be impacted by her childhood stardom.

Hayley mills and walt disney The young actress with Walt Disney | Credit: Keystone/Getty

Hayley Mills Mills in The Parent Trap | Credit: Silver Screen Collection/Getty

"Hayley will delve intimately into her relationship with Walt Disney," reads the press release, "as well as the emotional challenges of being bound to a wholesome, youthful public image as she grew into her later teen years, and how that impacted her and her choices–including marrying a producer over 30 years her senior when she was 20!"

The description continues: "With her regrets, her joys, her difficulties, and her triumphs, this is a compelling read for any fan of classic Disney films and an inside look at a piece of real Hollywood history."