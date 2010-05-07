POLL: Who Will Be Summer's Hottest Action Hero?

Summer movie season officially kicks off Friday with the release of Iron Man 2, and with stars like Robert Downey Jr. and Bradley Cooper taking to the big screen this year, it looks like summer’s going to be a scorcher! PEOPLE.com wants to know:

Who do you think will be the hottest action star?

Robert Downey Jr.

As billionaire playboy Tony Stark, Downey Jr. romances Gwyneth Paltrow‘s Pepper Potts and strikes up a flirtation with Scarlett Johansson‘s Black Widow, all while battling baddies on the side.

Russell Crowe

Errol Flynn who? The Gladiator star gets down and dirty for director Ridley Scott’s epic retelling of the bandit who stole from the rich and gave to the poor, Robin Hood.

Jake Gyllenhaal

Gyllenhaal is poised to get hearts racing with his largely shirtless role in Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time, for which the star bulked up using French martial art parkour.

Bradley Cooper

The Hangover star lends his boyish good looks – and hot bod! – to the role of Templeton “Faceman” Peck in the action-packed remake of the ’80s TV sensation The A-Team.

Tom Cruise

Showing no signs of slowing down, the Mission: Impossible star returns to his super-spy roots with Cameron Diaz in Knight and Day.