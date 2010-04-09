POLL: Should Robert Pattinson Play Kurt Cobain?

The Twilight heartthrob is reportedly Courtney Love's first choice for a planned movie

Robert Pattinson stirs up plenty of teen spirit – but does he have the chops to portray the late, great Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain?

The rocker’s widow, Courtney Love, apparently thinks so: Love is working on a planned Cobain biopic and favors the Twilight star for the lead role, according to the U.K.’s Sun newspaper. (For the record, she wants to cast Scarlett Johansson to portray her.)

Pattinson, 23, is already something of a musician – he plays piano and guitar and even wrote two songs that were featured in the original Twilight movie. He has said that music is his backup plan in the unlikely event that his film career falters.

