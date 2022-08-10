Police Unable to Locate Mother and Her 3 Kids Who Were Staying with Ezra Miller in Vermont: Report

Ezra Miller reportedly claimed the family left the property two months ago, but authorities believe actor could be helping the mom "evade" an emergency order that's trying to remove the children from her custody

By
Benjamin VanHoose
Benjamin VanHoose

Benjamin VanHoose is an Associate Editor on the Movies team at PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE for over three years as a writer and reporter across our Entertainment, Lifestyle and News teams, covering everything from the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard trial to the Oscars. He regularly covers red carpet events and has interviewed stars like Drew Barrymore, Ryan Reynolds and Kirsten Dunst. He previously worked as a copy editor at Topix Media Lab.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 10, 2022 04:46 PM

The whereabouts of the 25-year-old mother and her three kids who were all staying at Ezra Miller's Vermont property remain unknown as authorities reportedly suspect the actor is hiding their location.

According to court documents viewed by Rolling Stone — which first reported in June about the family staying on Miller's farm under allegedly dangerous conditions — Vermont State Police tried to serve an emergency care order to the woman this past weekend, requiring the kids (who are 1, 4 and 5 years old) to be taken away from the home and her care.

Miller, however, told them the mother and her children left two months ago and hadn't been back since, Rolling Stone reported. In the court documents, the Vermont State Attorney's office reportedly said Miller's response could've been to "evade" the emergency care order, and that the information about them being gone that long "contradicts information" they had.

The order says, according to Rolling Stone, that "remaining in the home is contrary to the child's welfare" and that the children's "safety cannot be reasonably assured" if they remain "in the custody of the child's parent, guardian or custodian."

Police again showed up to Miller's residence Tuesday night for about an hour, per the outlet.

When reached by PEOPLE, Vermont State Police directed requests to the Vermont Department for Children and Families, which doesn't comment on cases due to confidentiality concerns. Reps for Miller and the Vermont State Attorney's office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

Ezra Miller attends Time 100 Next at Pier 17 on November 14, 2019 in New York City
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

The father of the three children told Rolling Stone in June that he was concerned for their wellbeing, claiming that guns and marijuana were easily accessible to them at the Justice League actor's farm. The mother, meanwhile, told the outlet Miller, 29, has "helped" her get away from what she described as an "abusive ex" and expressed gratitude for having a "safe environment." She said Miller's farm was "a healing haven for us."

"I got a bad feeling in my stomach. I do want to go get my kids, they mean the f---ing world to me," the dad said at the time, also claiming that Miller paid to fly the woman and her kids to Vermont after meeting them in Hawaii earlier this year.

Ezra Miller
Ezra Miller. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

The mother said at the time that Miller "may have firearms for self-defense purposes and they are stored in a part of the house that the children never go in…. My kids are able to relax more into their healing because of the safety and nurturing Ezra has been providing for them."

In a separate case, on Monday, the Vermont State Police said it was alerted of a burglary in a Stamford, Vermont, home belonging to Isaac B. Winokur at around 5:55 p.m. local time on May 1 and that "several bottles of alcohol were taken from within the residence while the homeowners were not present." After looking at surveillance footage and taking statements, police said they had "probable cause" to charge Miller "with the offense of felony burglary into an unoccupied dwelling."

Authorities located Miller on Sunday night, and the actor has been summoned to attend a court hearing in Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division on Sept. 26.

Related Articles
Actor Ezra Miller attends the photocall for 'URBAN DECAY' stayNAKED launch event on August 20, 2019 in Seoul, South Korea.
Ezra Miller Charged with Felony Burglary After Allegedly Stealing Alcohol from Vermont Home: Police
Ezra Miller
Hawaii Mom, Her 3 Kids Are Living at Ezra Miller's Vermont Farm with Guns Easily Accessible: Report
Eddie Deezen
'Grease' Actor Eddie Deezen Found Not Competent to Stand Trial in Nursing Home Burglary Case: Report
JUSTICE LEAGUE EZRA MILLER as The Flash
Warner Bros. Discovery CEO Praises 'The Flash' amid Star Ezra Miller's Scandals: It's 'Terrific'
Jason Sudekis, Olivia Wilde
Judge Sides with Olivia Wilde Keeping Jason Sudeikis Custody Case in California, Not New York
Ezra Miller
Woman Allegedly Choked by Ezra Miller in Iceland Details Incident: 'Grabs Me By the Throat'
Actor Ezra Miller attends the photocall for 'URBAN DECAY' stayNAKED launch event on August 20, 2019 in Seoul, South Korea.
Parents Claim Ezra Miller 'Brainwashed,' Is 'on the Run' with Their Teen, Who Responds in New Video
Ezra Miller
Parents of 18-Year-Old Activist Accuse Ezra Miller of Grooming Daughter with 'Cult-Like' Behavior
Ezra Miller The Flash
'The Flash' Star Ezra Miller Could Be Dropped from Future D.C. Comics Movies: Reports
Ezra Miller attends Time 100 Next at Pier 17 on November 14, 2019 in New York City
Ezra Miller Deactivates Instagram as Child Is Granted Court Protection Over 'Uncomfortable' Encounter
4-19-22 Ezra Miller Arrested for Assault in Pāhoa | Published: APRIL 19, 2022 Hawaii Police Department Puna Patrol Sergeant Shawn Tingle Phone: (808) 965-2716 Report No.: 22-033627 Media Release Shortly after 1 a.m. on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, a 29-year-old visitor from Vermont was arrested for second-degree assault after an incident at a residence in Pāhoa. At 1:10 a.m., Puna patrol officers responded to a report of an assault that occurred at a get together at a private residence in the Leilani Estates subdivision in lower Puna. During the course of their investigation, police determined that the individual, later identified as Ezra Miller, became irate after being asked to leave and reportedly threw a chair, striking a 26-year-old female on the forehead, resulting in an approximate half-inch cut. The female victim refused treatment for her injury. Miller, who identifies as they/them, was subsequently arrested at 1:30 a.m. for Assault in the second degree after being located on the roadway during a traffic stop at the intersection of Highway 130 and Kukula Street in Kea‘au. After conferring with the County Prosecutor’s Office, at 4:05 a.m. on Tuesday morning Miller was released pending further investigation. This is an active investigation.
Ezra Miller Arrested on Second-Degree Assault Charge in Hawaii: Police
Ezra Miller
Hawaii Couple Dismisses Restraining Order Against Ezra Miller 2 Weeks After Filing
Ezra Miller
Ezra Miller Pleads No Contest to Disorderly-Conduct Charge, Fined $500 After Arrest in Hawaii
NFL's Earl Thomas Arrested for Violating Court Protective Order. Orange County Sheriff's Office
Former NFL Player Earl Thomas Arrested for Violating Court Protective Order
Ezra Miller
Hawaii Couple Files for Temporary Restraining Order Against Ezra Miller Following Actor's Arrest
Rajon Rondo #1 of the Cleveland Cavaliers looks on in the first quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on February 11, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Rajon Rondo Allegedly Pulls Gun on Woman in Front of Kids: Reports