Police Unable to Locate Mother and Her 3 Kids Who Were Staying with Ezra Miller in Vermont: Report

The whereabouts of the 25-year-old mother and her three kids who were all staying at Ezra Miller's Vermont property remain unknown as authorities reportedly suspect the actor is hiding their location.

According to court documents viewed by Rolling Stone — which first reported in June about the family staying on Miller's farm under allegedly dangerous conditions — Vermont State Police tried to serve an emergency care order to the woman this past weekend, requiring the kids (who are 1, 4 and 5 years old) to be taken away from the home and her care.

Miller, however, told them the mother and her children left two months ago and hadn't been back since, Rolling Stone reported. In the court documents, the Vermont State Attorney's office reportedly said Miller's response could've been to "evade" the emergency care order, and that the information about them being gone that long "contradicts information" they had.

The order says, according to Rolling Stone, that "remaining in the home is contrary to the child's welfare" and that the children's "safety cannot be reasonably assured" if they remain "in the custody of the child's parent, guardian or custodian."

Police again showed up to Miller's residence Tuesday night for about an hour, per the outlet.

When reached by PEOPLE, Vermont State Police directed requests to the Vermont Department for Children and Families, which doesn't comment on cases due to confidentiality concerns. Reps for Miller and the Vermont State Attorney's office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

The father of the three children told Rolling Stone in June that he was concerned for their wellbeing, claiming that guns and marijuana were easily accessible to them at the Justice League actor's farm. The mother, meanwhile, told the outlet Miller, 29, has "helped" her get away from what she described as an "abusive ex" and expressed gratitude for having a "safe environment." She said Miller's farm was "a healing haven for us."

"I got a bad feeling in my stomach. I do want to go get my kids, they mean the f---ing world to me," the dad said at the time, also claiming that Miller paid to fly the woman and her kids to Vermont after meeting them in Hawaii earlier this year.

Ezra Miller. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

The mother said at the time that Miller "may have firearms for self-defense purposes and they are stored in a part of the house that the children never go in…. My kids are able to relax more into their healing because of the safety and nurturing Ezra has been providing for them."

In a separate case, on Monday, the Vermont State Police said it was alerted of a burglary in a Stamford, Vermont, home belonging to Isaac B. Winokur at around 5:55 p.m. local time on May 1 and that "several bottles of alcohol were taken from within the residence while the homeowners were not present." After looking at surveillance footage and taking statements, police said they had "probable cause" to charge Miller "with the offense of felony burglary into an unoccupied dwelling."

Authorities located Miller on Sunday night, and the actor has been summoned to attend a court hearing in Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division on Sept. 26.