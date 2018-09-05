Playboy Model’s Car Seen Outside Ben Affleck’s Home as He Returns from Rehab to ‘Work Out’

Ben Affleck may be in treatment, but his 22-year-old Playboy model flame seems to still be involved with the star.

A source tells PEOPLE Shauna Sexton’s car was seen parked outside Affleck’s home in Los Angeles on Tuesday. The model began dating the actor shortly before he entered rehab last month.

On Tuesday, Affleck was photographed emerging from treatment after two weeks to “work out” at his home, according to another source.

The insider tells PEOPLE Affleck “goes home to his gym to work out with his trainers.”

“Since last week, he’s been driven from the clinic every day from rehab to the house to work out,” the source explains. “For a few hours a day. He’s always accompanied by his coach and therapist.”

Later that day, Affleck was picked up from his home and driven back to the Malibu treatment center.

According to the insider, Affleck is “doing great.”

“He is continually grateful for the outpouring of support he’s received,” adds the source. “Between colleagues and friends, he’s gotten a lot of support.”

PEOPLE confirmed Affleck, 46, entered rehab for alcohol addiction on Aug. 22. “He is seeking treatment. He knew he needed help and was vocal about it,” a source said.

By his side was ex Jennifer Garner, also 46, who arrived at his home with an addiction therapist. Garner drove the actor to a Malibu treatment center the same day.

Days leading to his return to rehab, an insider told PEOPLE: “Ben had been drinking alone for days. He was in bad shape. He had barely been eating and had not showered. It didn’t take much convincing. He wanted to go, and he cooperated.”

Affleck’s first time in rehab was in 2001. In March 2017, he announced that he had completed treatment for alcohol addiction again.

Affleck wrote on Facebook in 2017 after a previous stay in rehab: “I want my kids to know there is no shame in getting help when you need it, and to be a source of strength for anyone out there who needs help but is afraid to take the first step.”

If you or someone you know is in need of help, please contact the SAMHSA substance abuse helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.