Playboy Model Shauna Sexton Seen Driving Ben Affleck's Car as He Returns to Rehab

Ben Affleck‘s Playboy model flame Shauna Sexton was photographed driving the actor’s car as he returned to rehab on Friday.

Sexton, 22, was seen heading to the gym in the Justice League actor’s Ford SUV hours after he entered into a game of basketball with a coach at his Los Angeles home.

The actor, 46, has been spotted at his house multiple times this week for workout sessions, which he attends while staying at his rehab center.

“Ben is in rehab and working hard on himself,” a source previously told PEOPLE. “He is grateful for the outpouring of support. He spends a lot of time in meetings and they often go out on hikes or do workouts at his house.”

An insider previously revealed to PEOPLE that the actor was taking regular trips home to work out.

Shauna Sexton and Ben Affleck T.Maidana/Splash

“He goes home to his gym to work out with his trainers,” the insider said. “Since last week, he’s been driven from the clinic every day from rehab to the house to work out for a few hours a day. He’s always accompanied by his coach and therapist.”

On Tuesday, another source said that what appeared to be Sexton’s car was seen parked outside his house in Los Angeles. The Playboy model began dating Affleck shortly before he entered rehab.

RELATED VIDEO: Ben Affleck Enters Rehab for Third Time as ‘Visibly Upset’ Jennifer Garner Drives Him to Treatment

PEOPLE confirmed Affleck entered rehab for alcohol addiction on Aug. 22. “He is seeking treatment. He knew he needed help and was vocal about it,” a source said.

By his side was ex Jennifer Garner, also 46, who arrived at his home with an addiction therapist. Garner drove the actor to a Malibu treatment center the same day.

On the days leading to his return to rehab, an insider told PEOPLE, “Ben had been drinking alone for days. He was in bad shape. He had barely been eating and had not showered. It didn’t take much convincing. He wanted to go, and he cooperated.”