Playboy Playmate Linked to Ben Affleck, Shauna Sexton, Reveals What She Looks for in a Man

Ben Affleck‘s new flame, Playboy model Shauna Sexton, opened up about what she looks for in a man during a revealing magazine shoot.

Sexton, 22, was named Playboy‘s May 2018 Playmate and admitted she was “very much single” at the time, but looked for a man who took care of his body and mind.

“I want someone who’s able to compromise but doesn’t sell himself short,” she told the magazine. “I appreciate people who are the truest forms of themselves and brutally honest about who they are.”

The Virginia native posed for the magazine in its May/June 2018 issue sporting a white leotard which she pulled down to expose her breasts.

She also revealed “humor is so important” in a relationship.

“I need someone who can keep up with my sarcasm or it’s just not going to work,” she said.

And while being she is a Playboy Playmate, she says her passions is working with animals.

“I started in this field when I was about 16,” Sexton said of her job as a veterinary technician. “After my first experience in surgery, I realized working fast-paced and under pressure is for me.”

“Whatever requires me to move quickly and freely is intriguing. I love surgery more than anything,” she continued.

She added that she doesn’t “classify myself as a model.”

“It’s so cliche nowadays for people to say, ‘I’m a model.’ I need to have some sort of backup plan,” Sexton said. “Modeling is my plan B. If it takes off, I’d be stoked. You’re only outwardly pretty for so long!”

While she’s hard at work modeling and at a veterinary clinic, in her downtime, Sexton treats herself.

“I eat like an NFL linebacker,” she said. “You can throw tacos in front of me along with a McDonald’s cheeseburger and I will destroy it.”

She also enjoys “whiskey all day.”

“Bourbon, for sure,” she added. “I like whiskey and soda, which makes people cringe, but I like it.”

Sexton clearly enjoys other fast food as she was photographed getting Jack In The Box on Sunday with Affleck, 46.

The Playmate was seen smiling next to him in his black Range Rover as the actor ordered from the drive-thru.

Sexton was also seen at the actor’s house before the Jack In The Box outing, a source told PEOPLE early Monday.

“They hung out at his house and also drove around on the west side,” the source said. “They seemed to get along great. They were chatting and laughing. Ben looked happy.”

Later, the source told PEOPLE, “They ordered a late dinner to his house and seem to enjoy getting to know each other.”

The Justice League actor was first spotted with Sexton on Thursday, having what an insider told PEOPLE “looked like maybe a first date” at Nobu restaurant in Malibu, California.

The outings come as Affleck and girlfriend Lindsay Shookus have apparently broken up.

The two have not been photographed together since late July and Affleck has been spending time with 22-year-old Playboy model Shauna Sexton. Multiple outlets reported on Monday that Affleck and Shookus had split.

A source told PEOPLE Monday the actor was “never fully committed” to Shookus.

Shookus was noticeably absent from Affleck’s birthday celebration, which he spent with his three children, Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and Samuel, 6, whom he co-parents with ex Jennifer Garner.

Affleck and Garner announced their separation in 2015 after over a decade of marriage and filed for divorce this past April.