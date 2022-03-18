Play-Doh Movie About 'Importance of Imagination' in the Works by Oscar-Nominated Big Sick Writer
Emily V. Gordon has a playful new gig lined up!
According to Deadline, the 42-year-old Oscar-nominated screenwriter is working on an animated Play-Doh feature film for eOne & Hasbro. Director Jon M. Chu, whose recent films include In the Heights and Crazy Rich Asians, is producing the film.
In a statement, Gordon and Chu said, "The team looks forward to bringing the audience a moldable, pliable, iconically scented story about the importance of imagination."
"Jon and I had a series of conversations about creativity, imagination, and the purpose of art that were so fun and juicy that I knew I had to do this. I'll get to use some of my play therapist training too, maybe...." Gordon tweeted Thursday.
In an Instagram post, she added, "When you get teary eyed *several* times while discussing the importance of play, you've found the right partners for a project. I can't wait for the world to get into the weird fun stuff we've been cooking up. (Really I did it all for the research Play-doh!)"
On his Instagram Story, Chu said, "How cool is it that I get to play with @emilyvgordon and the rest of our #ElectricSomewhere team for this animated event!!"
Play-Doh is a popular arts-and-crafts toy compound for children that is sold around the world.
Gordan, who is married to Eternals actor Kumail Nanjiani, is known for her Oscar-nominated 2017 comedy The Big Sick (which is loosely based on their own experience), and also wrote and co-created Little America, an Apple TV+ series.
According to Variety, Gordon will executive produce the upcoming film with Jillian Share, Chanel Vidal, and Steven Holster.
In 2019, eOne acquired Hasbro with many toy and game projects in both the film and television industries following the transition, including Paramount's Dungeons & Dragons that will be released March of next year, Deadline added.