Play-Doh Movie About 'Importance of Imagination' in the Works by Oscar-Nominated Big Sick Writer

Emily V. Gordon has a playful new gig lined up!

According to Deadline, the 42-year-old Oscar-nominated screenwriter is working on an animated Play-Doh feature film for eOne & Hasbro. Director Jon M. Chu, whose recent films include In the Heights and Crazy Rich Asians, is producing the film.

In a statement, Gordon and Chu said, "The team looks forward to bringing the audience a moldable, pliable, iconically scented story about the importance of imagination."

"Jon and I had a series of conversations about creativity, imagination, and the purpose of art that were so fun and juicy that I knew I had to do this. I'll get to use some of my play therapist training too, maybe...." Gordon tweeted Thursday.

In an Instagram post, she added, "When you get teary eyed *several* times while discussing the importance of play, you've found the right partners for a project. I can't wait for the world to get into the weird fun stuff we've been cooking up. (Really I did it all for the research Play-doh!)"

On his Instagram Story, Chu said, "How cool is it that I get to play with @emilyvgordon and the rest of our #ElectricSomewhere team for this animated event!!"

Play-Doh is a popular arts-and-crafts toy compound for children that is sold around the world.

Gordan, who is married to Eternals actor Kumail Nanjiani, is known for her Oscar-nominated 2017 comedy The Big Sick (which is loosely based on their own experience), and also wrote and co-created Little America, an Apple TV+ series.

According to Variety, Gordon will executive produce the upcoming film with Jillian Share, Chanel Vidal, and Steven Holster.