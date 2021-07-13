Pixar's Turning Red Reimagines the Hulk as an Overly-Excited Teen Girl in Vibrant First Trailer

Sandra Oh plays an embarrassing mom who's pushing her kid over the edge in the first trailer for Turning Red.

The latest Disney/Pixar movie follows Mei Lee, a 13-year-old who suddenly starts turning into a giant red panda whenever her emotions get the best of her.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The first trailer for the movie sees Mei (voiced by Rosalie Chian) sitting in class when a friend alerts her to her mom (voiced by Oh) spying on her from a tree outside. As her mom starts making a scene when a security guard tries to get her off campus, Mei gets more and more embarrassed until — pink poof! — she turns into a giant red panda.

Turning Red Credit: Disney/Pixar

Turning Red Credit: Disney/Pixar

The rest of the teaser briefly introduces the colorful world, which seems to take place in an undisclosed city's vibrant Chinatown district.

It ends with Mei navigating her new predicament and briefly calming down to turn into her regular self before celebrating too hard and poofing back up as the panda.

Turning Red Credit: Disney/Pixar

The movie comes from writer-director Domee Shi, who won an Oscar for Pixar's 2018 animated short Bao. Shi previously told IndieWire that she hoped to bring the same level of "weirdness" to her full-length movie.

"I definitely want to keep putting in all the elements that I love from Bao into a feature," Shi told IndieWire in 2018. "That weirdness, that fun energy, the surprises. But it's still early."