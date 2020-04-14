Pixar's Soul Delayed from June Until November Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

Image zoom Disney/Pixar

Pixar‘s upcoming film, Soul, has joined the long list of delayed movies due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Soul‘s release date has been pushed back from June 19 to November 20, just six days before Thanksgiving, according to The Hollywood Reporter and Deadline.

In turn, Walt Disney Animation’s Raya and the Last Dragon, which had been set for release on November 25, will now hit theaters on March 12, 2021.

Soul boasts a star-studded voice cast including Jamie Foxx, Tina Fey, Questlove, Phylicia Rashad, Daveed Diggs and Angela Bassett.

The Pixar film follows middle school music teacher Joe Gardner (Foxx) who finally gets a chance to pursue his dream of becoming a professional jazz musician. But things take an unexpected turn when Joe seemingly dies before he can make his dream performance, and he finds himself transported to the “You Seminar” — a place where souls come to reset before returning to a new human body. While there, he meets soul 22 (Fey), and together they help other souls trapped in the “You Seminar” in order to get Joe back to Earth before it’s too late.

Soul is the first film in the studio’s history to be set in New York City, but it is not the first time Pixar has taken on real-life locales. Other famous geo locations featured in Pixar films include Paris (Ratatouille), San Francisco (Inside Out), Scotland (Brave), Australia (Finding Nemo), South America (Up), Mexico (Coco) and even the Himalayas (Monster’s Inc.).

Soul is now the latest film to be delayed amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Highly anticipated Marvel movies like Black Widow, The Eternals, Thor: Love and Thunder, Captain Marvel 2, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness have also had their release dates pushed back.

Other big feature films postponed amid the pandemic include No Time to Die, Top Gun: Maverick, Indiana Jones 5, Morbius, Mulan, Wonder Woman 1984 and A Quiet Place Part II.

