Pixar's Onward Gets Surprise Early Release on Digital Platforms Weeks After Opening in Theaters

Walt Disney Studios is offering audiences at home a treat to cheer them up through the coronavirus pandemic.

The studio announced it will be making its latest Pixar release Onward available to buy digitally beginning 5 p.m. PT/ 8 p.m. ET on Friday; and it will land on Disney+ April 3 — months ahead of a schedule for a movie that only hit theaters earlier this month. The decision comes as most of the country and the world is either quarantined or staying home to practice social distancing in hopes of curbing the COVID-19 outbreak.

“While we’re looking forward to audiences enjoying our films on the big screen again soon, given the current circumstances, we are pleased to release this fun, adventurous film to digital platforms early for audiences to enjoy from the comfort of their homes,” said Dan Scanlon (Director) and Kori Rae (Producer) in a statement.

This comes after Disney also made the decision to release Frozen II on Disney+ three months ahead on schedule, though that movie came out months earlier in November.

Onward stars Chris Pratt and Tom Holland as two brothers who go on a magical and harrowing adventure to cast a spell that would allow them spend one more day with their dad, who died when they were both too young to remember him now.

Bob Chapek, Chief Executive Officer at The Walt Disney Company, gave a similar statement when announcing Frozen II‘s arrival on Disney+ earlier this month.

“Frozen 2 has captivated audiences around the world through its powerful themes of perseverance and the importance of family, messages that are incredibly relevant during this time, and we are pleased to be able to share this heartwarming story early with our Disney+ subscribers to enjoy at home on any device,” Chapek said in a statement.

Disney has also been impacted by the pandemic in other ways, with its theme parks unprecedentedly closing for weeks and high-profile movies like Mulan and Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow all postponed indefinitely.

The COVID-19 virus has spread to every country in the world and counts over 245,000 cases worldwide with over 10,000 deaths as on Friday morning.

