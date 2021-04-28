Pixar's Luca Charms with New Trailer Showing Sea Monsters Exploring Life on Land

Luca will be available to stream on Disney+ on June 18

Luca and Alberto are coming up to the surface to explore life on land.

The official trailer for Disney and Pixar's newest film Luca was released Wednesday, and shows the two main characters, sea creatures Luca and Alberto, venturing into the Italian Riviera with the help of a human friend while keeping their big secret under wraps.

"Everything good is above the surface!" Alberto assures Luca right after they transform from sea monsters to humans.

Luca (voiced by Jacob Tremblay) and his best friend Alberto (Shazam's Jack Dylan Grazer) try to keep their identities as sea monsters hidden after transforming into young boys to live in the Italian town they're obsessed with discovering. The only problem is the residents of that town are also obsessed with killing sea monsters.

Set in a beautiful seaside town on the Italian Riviera, the Disney and Pixar original feature film, “Luca" Credit: Disney/Pixar

Luca is amazed as he witnesses human life up close and personal for the first time: kids eating watermelon on a balcony, a man driving a red Vespa and a group of kids playing soccer.

The boys also meet Giulia, a local girl (voiced by newcomer Emma Berman) who shares their exploring nature.

"We underdogs have to look out for each other," Giulia tells the pair before they're all seen running over rooftops under the moon, riding bikes down steep hills and jumping into the ocean as Luca and Alberto try to keep their secret under wraps.

The adults in the movie are voiced by Maya Rudolph, Marco Barricelli as Giulia's dad and Jim Gaffigan as Luca's father.

Pixar first announced the movie last summer, with director Enrico Casarosa explaining why the movie was so close to his heart.

"This is a deeply personal story for me, not only because it's set on the Italian Riviera where I grew up, but because at the core of this film is a celebration of friendship. Childhood friendships often set the course of who we want to become and it is those bonds that are at the heart of our story in 'Luca,'" Casarosa, who previously worked on Pixar short La Luna, said in a press release.

"So in addition to the beauty and charm of the Italian seaside, our film will feature an unforgettable summer adventure that will fundamentally change Luca," Casarosa added.