Pixar's 'Elemental' Will Close 2023 Cannes Film Festival

The full-length feature joins Up, Inside Out and Soul as Pixar movies that have had their world premieres at the prestigious festival

By
Published on April 19, 2023 12:15 PM
DISNEY AND PIXAR’S “ELEMENTAL” TO CLOSE 76th ANNUAL CANNES FILM FESTIVAL—“Elemental” director Peter Sohn created this custom art piece to celebrate the film’s inclusion as the closing film of the 76th Cannes Film Festival on May 27, 2023. “After years of crafting this story, creating and realizing characters made of fire and water—effects in and of themselves—and building a brilliant world that is so much a part of all of us, it’s an honor to share these characters and this film in its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival,” said Sohn, who will attend the festival with producer Denise Ream and Pixar’s chief creative officer Pete Docter. Disney and Pixar’s “Elemental” introduces Ember, a tough, quick-witted and fiery young woman, whose friendship with a fun, sappy, go-with-the-flow guy named Wade challenges her beliefs about the world they live in. “Elemental” opens in U.S. theaters on June 16, 2023.
Photo: Disney/Pixar

The Cannes Film Festival has its closing film.

Pixar's Elemental will cap the 76th edition of the iconic movie festival next month, Pixar Animation Studios announced on Wednesday.

The feature-length film will become the fourth Pixar movie to make its world premiere at the French venue, following the previous selections of Up, Inside Out and Soul, the studio said.

"As we all emerge from our pandemic cocoons and come together in story rooms, animation dailies and impromptu brainstorming sessions, it's a joy and honor to have Pixar back on La Croisette," Pete Docter, Pixar's chief creative officer, said in a news release. "Directed by the extraordinary storyteller Peter Sohn, 'Elemental' is so funny, full of heart and, frankly, stunning to see. It was created for audiences to experience on the big screen and I love that it'll make its world premiere at Cannes."

Elemental is set in a fictional place called Element City — "where fire-, water-, land- and air-residents live together" — and features the voices of Leah Lewis, Mamoudou Athie, Wendi McLendon-Covey and Catherine O'Hara.

With the tagline "Opposites React," the movie's plot revolves around the fiery Ember (Lewis) and her relationship with Wade (Athie), a "go-with-the-flow" kind of guy.

WELCOME TO ELEMENT CITY – Disney and Pixar’s “Elemental” takes fire, water, earth and air and imagines what it would be like if they were alive and living in the same city – a place called Element City. Directed by Peter Sohn (“The Good Dinosaur,” “Party Cloudy” short) and produced by Denise Ream (“The Good Dinosaur,” “Cars 2”), Disney and Pixar’s “Elemental” releases on June 16, 2023.
Disney/Pixar

Mason Wertheimer, Joe Pera, Ronnie del Carmen and Shila Ommi round out the cast in the movie, which features an original score by Thomas Newman.

In an interview with Collider last fall, Sohn (who wrote and directed 2015's The Good Dinosaur) shared that he was nervous about how moviegoers will receive the film.

"I am totally scared of how people will react to it," Sohn said at the time. "There have been a lot of artists working really hard to try to make something new, in terms of non-kinematic models that are just constantly moving, particularly with the air, the water, and the fire characters."

He added, "There's just been a lot of work and love put into that technical process. At the same time, we're hoping that the audiences don't see that, but that they see characters that they embody, and hopefully fall in love with that."

Elemental releases in theaters June 16, 2023.

