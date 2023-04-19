Pixar's 'Elemental' Will Close 2023 Cannes Film Festival

The Cannes Film Festival has its closing film.

Pixar's Elemental will cap the 76th edition of the iconic movie festival next month, Pixar Animation Studios announced on Wednesday.

The feature-length film will become the fourth Pixar movie to make its world premiere at the French venue, following the previous selections of Up, Inside Out and Soul, the studio said.

"As we all emerge from our pandemic cocoons and come together in story rooms, animation dailies and impromptu brainstorming sessions, it's a joy and honor to have Pixar back on La Croisette," Pete Docter, Pixar's chief creative officer, said in a news release. "Directed by the extraordinary storyteller Peter Sohn, 'Elemental' is so funny, full of heart and, frankly, stunning to see. It was created for audiences to experience on the big screen and I love that it'll make its world premiere at Cannes."

Elemental is set in a fictional place called Element City — "where fire-, water-, land- and air-residents live together" — and features the voices of Leah Lewis, Mamoudou Athie, Wendi McLendon-Covey and Catherine O'Hara.

With the tagline "Opposites React," the movie's plot revolves around the fiery Ember (Lewis) and her relationship with Wade (Athie), a "go-with-the-flow" kind of guy.

Mason Wertheimer, Joe Pera, Ronnie del Carmen and Shila Ommi round out the cast in the movie, which features an original score by Thomas Newman.

In an interview with Collider last fall, Sohn (who wrote and directed 2015's The Good Dinosaur) shared that he was nervous about how moviegoers will receive the film.

"I am totally scared of how people will react to it," Sohn said at the time. "There have been a lot of artists working really hard to try to make something new, in terms of non-kinematic models that are just constantly moving, particularly with the air, the water, and the fire characters."

He added, "There's just been a lot of work and love put into that technical process. At the same time, we're hoping that the audiences don't see that, but that they see characters that they embody, and hopefully fall in love with that."

Elemental releases in theaters June 16, 2023.