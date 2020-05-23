Pixar's New Short Film Out Features Studio's First Gay Main Character

Out follows Greg, a man who has trouble coming out to his parents as he prepares to move in with his boyfriend

Pixar's first gay main character is "out."

On Friday, the animation studio debuted Out, a short film featuring its first-ever LGBTQ character in a central role.

The 9-minute short premiered on Disney+ as a part of the streaming service's SparksShorts series, which showcases independent shorts created by Pixar's employees.

Out centers around a man named Greg, who struggles with coming out to his parents as he prepares to move to the city with his boyfriend, Manuel. Greg's anxiety is compounded when his parents — unaware of Greg's relationship with a man — show up unannounced to help him pack.

Directed by Steven Clay Hunter, who previously worked on Finding Nemo and WALL-E, the animated short also features a same-sex kiss.

Earlier this year, the Disney-Pixar universe saw its first animated LGBTQ character with the release of Onward.

The role — a Cyclops cop by the name of Officer Specter — was voiced by Lena Waithe and was Disney and Pixar’s first self-identified LGBTQ character in its history.

Previously, there were only speculations of same-sex relationships in the Disney-Pixar universe when viewers spotted what appeared to be a lesbian couple pushing a stroller in 2016’s Finding Dory. However, director Andrew Stanton opted to not specify when the film came out, telling USA Today, “They can be whatever you want them to be.”

Last year, eagle-eyed viewers also surmised that a same-sex couple was featured in Toy Story 4 — in which two women can be seen dropping off a young girl at kindergarten — though filmmakers did not confirm the theories.

During an event at the New York Film Academy in January, Marvel president and CEO Kevin Feige revealed plans to include more LGBTQ characters to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“Yes, absolutely. Yes,” he said during New York Film Academy event, according to NBC News. “And very soon. In a movie that we’re shooting right now.”

In 2019, Feige confirmed that Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie is the first openly LGBTQ superhero in Marvel Cinematic Universe history after the Thor: Ragnarok star said her character needs to “find her queen” in the follow-up, Thor: Love and Thunder, during a San Diego Comic-Con panel.