Avengers Reunite! Chris Pratt and Tom Holland Play Brothers in First Teaser for Pixar's Onward

The bond between two fan-favorite Avengers continues in Pixar’s latest movie.

The first teaser trailer for Onward, Disney-Pixar’s latest release, gives a first glimpse at Chris Pratt and Tom Holland as brothers, just weeks after the two starred in the record-breaking Avengers: Endgame.

In Onward, Pratt, 39, plays the boisterous older brother, while Holland, 22, is the gawky, more reserved younger sibling. Veep Emmy winner Julia Louis-Dreyfus stars as their mom.

The first trailer for the family film shows how the world’s most magical creatures have fallen into a life of suburban normalcy, worrying mostly about their homes and families just like humans. Other than dealing with pesky unicorns that make a mess of their trash, the creatures live in harmony.

That’s all about to change as Pratt and Holland “go out on an adventure to see if there’s a little magic left in that world,” director and writer Dan Scanlon recently told PEOPLE.

The Avengers alums even got to do some recording sessions together.

“They are clearly friends,” Scanlon said of Pratt and Holland. “They’ve worked together before and hung out together. It was fun to sit back and watch them make each other laugh.”

“Tom Holland is perfect for our character of Ian, the younger brother,” Scanlon, who also wrote and directed Monster’s University, added. “We were looking for someone who could have this shy quality and someone who is good at being a little awkward. And Tom is great at that! And yet has a genuine sweetness to him that you really root for him.”

For Pratt’s character, “We wanted someone who was the exact opposite of that,” Scanlon, 42, continued. “Someone who could be wild and chaotic and out of control, but in a very charming and infectious way. And Chris Pratt is perfect for that. He has this ability to be both sort of wild and out of control but in a really lovable, fun, infectious way.”

Onward, also starring Octavia Spencer, will open on March 6.