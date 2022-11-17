Pixar Introduces Element City in Fiery Teaser Trailer for New Movie 'Elemental'

Pixar is colliding two opposite forces.

On Thursday, Pixar released the first teaser trailer for its upcoming feature film Elemental, which takes place in a fictional city called Element City, "where fire-, water-, land- and air-residents live together," according to an official logline for the film.

Elemental's principal storyline "introduces Ember (Leah Lewis), a tough, quick-witted and fiery young woman," who makes friends with "a fun, sappy, go-with-the-flow guy" made of water named Wade (Mamoudou Athie).

The two character's friendship "challenge her beliefs about the world they live in," the movie's synopsis reads.

The teaser for the upcoming movie showcases Ember wearing a long hoodie as she boards a train headed toward Element City itself.

Pixar's trademark creativity and unique animation styles are on display in Elemental's teaser trailer, set to British musician Bakar's 2019 hit 'Hell N Back' as Ember puts her headphones on and takes her place on the train.

The world of Elemental and Element City features a wide variety of characters based on the four basic elements, from land residents who have trees growing out of their heads to characters made up of various gasses who are able to float. Notably, Ember appears to be the only fire-based character visible in the teaser.

When the train Ember rides suddenly stops, her headphones are knocked to the ground. The music halts, which paves the way for her chance meeting with water-based character Wade, who accidentally drops water on Ember as he moves to pick up her headphones and return them to her.

The teaser ends with the two characters introducing themselves to one another, and Ember pulls back her hood to reveal a head of (literally) fiery hair.

The upcoming Pixar film is directed by Peter Sohn, who previously wrote and directed the studio's 2015 release The Good Dinosaur. Sohn has also lent his voice to several Pixar movies over the years, most recently as Sox, Buzz Lightyear's robot cat in this year's Lightyear.

"I am totally scared of how people will react to it," Sohn told Collider in a new interview Thursday when asked how he thinks people will react to the wholly original film. "There have been a lot of artists working really hard to try to make something new, in terms of non-kinematic models that are just constantly moving, particularly with the air, the water, and the fire characters."

"There's just been a lot of work and love put into that technical process," he added. "At the same time, we're hoping that the audiences don't see that, but that they see characters that they embody, and hopefully fall in love with that."

No additional cast announcement have been made for Elemental yet.

Elemental releases in theaters June 16, 2023.