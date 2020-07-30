Pixar Announces New Film Luca, a Coming-of-Age Story with a Sea Monster Twist!

Luca is currently set to be released on June 18, 2021

Pixar has a new project in the works!

The animation studio announced on Thursday that its next feature film will be Luca, a coming-of-age story set in the gorgeous Italian Riviera.

The original film will follow a young boy named Luca as he enjoys a memorable and adventure-filled summer with his new best friend. However, the pair’s bond is threatened by Luca’s big secret: although he looks like a human, he’s actually a sea monster who lives just below the water’s surface.

“This is a deeply personal story for me, not only because it’s set on the Italian Riviera where I grew up, but because at the core of this film is a celebration of friendship. Childhood friendships often set the course of who we want to become and it is those bonds that are at the heart of our story in ‘Luca,’” director Enrico Casarosa, who previously worked on Pixar short La Luna, said in a press release.

“So in addition to the beauty and charm of the Italian seaside, our film will feature an unforgettable summer adventure that will fundamentally change Luca," Casarosa added.

Luca is currently set to open in the U.S. next summer, on June 18, 2021. A voice cast has yet to be announced.

Pixar is also anticipating the theatrical release of its upcoming film Soul, which was pushed back to November 20 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Image zoom Pixar's Soul Disney/Pixar

Soul follows middle school music teacher Joe Gardner (Foxx) who finally gets a chance to pursue his dream of becoming a professional jazz musician -- but before he can make his dream performance, things take an unexpected turn.