Astin and Stelly went confirmed their relationship on Instagram in July 2020

Pitch Perfect's Skylar Astin and Lisa Stelly Split: It's 'Hard for Both of Them,' Says Source

Skylar Astin and Lisa Stelly have split, PEOPLE confirms.

A source close to the former couple tells PEOPLE, "They're both so busy, but there is no drama between them at all."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Lisa's business is growing like crazy, Skylar was in Canada working for half the time they were together, and they both just needed some time to recalibrate on their own," says the source.

They add, "They still love and support each other a lot and it's definitely hard for both of them."

E! News was first to report the split.

Astin, 34, has lived in Vancouver where he has filmed Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist.

In March, the actor appeared in an episode of the PEOPLE Every Day podcast, hosted by Janine Rubenstein, where he said living so far away from the Fancy Sprinkles founder, 33, while filming the NBC comedy "gets lonely and it gets a little isolating."

Skylar Astin

"It's been seven months I've been here and I got to go home for two weeks for Christmas, which was great. But then I had to come back here for two weeks to ... quarantine before then coming back for the second half of filming," he added.

Astin and Stelly went Instagram official in July 2020 when the female entrepreneur shared a photo of her and Astin kissing in the street in front of a starry night background.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I am dating FOUNDER, ENTREPRENEUR, MOTHER, CCO, etc, Lisa Stelly," Astin wrote on Instagram Saturday, responding to a report about his relationship and sharing a selfie of the new couple.

Stelly was previously married to Jack Osbourne and they share three daughters: Minnie Theodora, 3, Andy Rose, 6, and Pearl Clementine, 9.