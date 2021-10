Pitch Perfect Star Adam Devine Marries Actress Chloe Bridges

The Workaholics alum has tied the knot with actress Chloe Bridges, a rep for the actor confirms to PEOPLE

Adam Devine is officially a married man!

The Pitch Perfect star has tied the knot with his longtime love, actress Chloe Bridges, a rep for the actor confirms to PEOPLE.

Erik Griffin celebrated the news on Instagram as he shared a photo of himself and Devine, 37, with their Workaholics costars Anders Holm and Blake Anderson. "Dem Boyz! Devine is off the market! Such an awesome wedding!" Griffin captioned the photo.

Comedian Adam Ray also congratulated the newlyweds by posting a series of photos from the wedding festivities, including a snapshot of Devine and Bridges, 29, soaking up the sun in the pool as the actress proudly flashed her ring finger.

"All the love. All the laughs🎉 CONGRATS Chloe & Adam❤️," wrote Ray.

Last week, the Pretty Little Liars actress teased her upcoming nuptials by sharing photos of herself in the wedding dresses she considered for the ceremony.

"Were we crazy for trying to plan a wedding during a global pandemic?? Probably, yeah, cause many, many things went wrong including but not limited to us both getting breakthrough covid 😐," Bridges wrote.

"But we gave it our best shot and it's almost here and it seems like it's actually going to pan out!!" she continued. "Consider this dump of the wedding dresses I almost-chose-but-didn't to be your warning that this is going to be a very wedding-heavy account for the next two weeks 🙃."

The pair, who met on the set of The Final Girls in 2014, got engaged in October 2019 after over four years of dating.

"She said yes!" Devine announced on Instagram at the time. "Well actually she said "ahh Adam" and then kissed me but I'm pretty sure that means YES! I love Chloe more than anything and I'm so excited to spend the rest of my life with her amazing self."

He continued, "You are my best friend and I'm thrilled you want to get old and wrinkly with me! You'll be less wrinkly. I'm gonna look like a Saint Bernard. I proposed this past weekend and wanted to keep it private for a few days but we are now ready to tell the world! Love you @chloebridges!"

Devine also joked, "Have fun planning the wedding. I'll be there for the cake tasting. 😘."

Bridges also shared photos of the proposal on Instagram, writing, "We are doing it!! I love this man with my whole heart and I am so excited to be with him forever."