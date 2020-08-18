Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson Plus More Pitch Perfect Stars Reunite to Cover Beyoncé's 'Love On Top'

The cast of Pitch Perfect came together to sing and help raise money for UNICEF's COVID-19 relief

The Barden Bellas are back!

The cast of Pitch Perfect reunited for a virtual sing-along in which they covered Beyoncé's "Love On Top" to raise donations for UNICEF's COVID-19 relief.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I’m afraid I have some bad news, the Barden Bellas have gotten back together again," Higgins said as his character, John. "It seems not even a quarantine could prevent them from harassing us with another musical number."

Banks' Gail said, "John, you have a cold, dead heart. But that’s right, the Bellas are back with a reimagined classic to support UNICEF, who are on the ground in 192 countries doing whatever it takes to protect kids from the coronavirus pandemic."

The actresses sang together in harmony, with all of them separately recording themselves from their homes amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Toward the end, Kendrick shared a sweet message as her costars continued singing, holding up a sign that read, “As the key gets higher and Kelley [Jakle] takes over the top notes, I just want to say I miss you guys so much!”

Banks shared the video on her Instagram account writing in the caption, "Pitch Perfect Reunion. Buckle up kids, the Bella’s are back… for a good cause! Families around the globe are suffering from the impact of the #COVID19 pandemic, especially those in Lebanon who are facing crisis after crisis."

"But we can all pitch in and help. Money raised from the downloads of our rendition of “Love on Top” will go directly to @UNICEF to help children in Lebanon and around the world who need our support right now. Head to the link in my bio to download the song and donate now. #Beirut #COVID19 #ForEveryChild," she added.