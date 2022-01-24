See Ewan McGregor as Cricket in Teaser for Guillermo del Toro's Stop-Motion Musical Pinocchio

Guillermo del Toro is putting his stamp on Pinocchio.

The Oscar-winning director — known for Pan's Labyrinth, The Shape of Water and Nightmare Alley — is bringing a stop-motion musical adaptation of the classic story to Netflix this December. In a first glimpse teaser shared Monday, Ewan McGregor speaks as Cricket to introduce the iconic tale.

"I want to tell you a story," he says in the teaser. "It's a story you may think you know, but you don't. Not really. You see, I, Sebastian J. Cricket, was there. As a matter of fact, I lived, actually lived, in the heart of the wooden boy."

The voice cast includes Harry Potter's David Bradley as Geppetto, Stranger Things' Finn Wolfhard, Cate Blanchett, John Turturro, Ron Perlman, Tim Blake Nelson, Burn Gorman, Christoph Waltz and Tilda Swinton. Newcomer Gregory Mann plays Pinocchio in the animated movie, which is co-directed by del Toro and Mark Gustafson.

Del Toro previously told The Hollywood Reporter, "No art form has influenced my life and my work more than animation, and no single character in history has had as deep of a personal connection to me as Pinocchio."

"In our story, Pinocchio is an innocent soul with an uncaring father who gets lost in a world he cannot comprehend," the director continued. "He embarks on an extraordinary journey that leaves him with a deep understanding of his father and the real world. I've wanted to make this movie for as long as I can remember."

McGregor spoke about his casting in June 2020 during a virtual panel Q&A for ACE Universe.