Hollywood's 'Pimp to the Stars' Tells All — From 3-Ways with Hollywood Icons to a Royal Scandal

“Pimp to the stars” Scotty Bowers has stories to tell in the new documentary Scotty and the Secret History of Hollywood — and all of them are sure to leave your jaw on the floor.

The film follows Bower, a former sex worker, as he describes his wild life running a brothel out of a gas station during Hollywood’s Golden Age from the late 1920s to the early 1960s. Over the course of Matt Tyrnauer’s documentary, the former Marine who fought at Iwo Jima, recounts his eye-opening sexual escapades with an endless list of household names. Bowers has told many of the same tales in his book Full Service: My Adventures in Hollywood and the Secret Sex Lives of the Stars, on which the film is based.

From three-ways with two male Hollywood icons to a royal affair — read on for his most headline-worthy allegations.

Scotty Bowers Charley Gallay/Getty

A three-way with Cary Grant and Randolph Scott

Bowers details his alleged experiences with screen legends Grant and Scott, who were living together in a home at the Santa Monica beach. Bowers claims they were “lovers” even though the said at the time they were roommates.

“Back in those days, people knew they were lovers and together,” Bowers says in the film. “Then all those years go by they come say, ‘How dare you talk that way about them.’ And I say, ‘I’m not talking about them, I’m saying they’re great guys, both of them.’”

“I’ve been with them individually, and both of them, what you call a three-way,” he also claims. “And I’ve also brought another buddy for them where there were four of us. You know, two and two.”

Randolph Scott and Cary Grant John Engstead/Paramount/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

Bedding Spencer Tracy after setting up wife Katherine Hepburn with a woman

Two of the most biggest names on the list are Tracy and Hepburn — the golden couple who captivated the hearts of audiences with their off-screen romance. But Bowers says that behind closed doors, both legends liked to have same-sex escapades.

Bowers claims he set up Hepburn with approximately 150 women through 39 years, and one time even fixed her up with a woman while he slept with Tracy in the room next door.

Bowers also claims Hepburn and Tracy never slept together throughout their 26 year relationship. Before Hepburn, Tracy was married to Louise Tracy.

A royal affair involving King Edward VIII and Wallis Simpson

Two other famous figures who made the list? The Duke and Duchess of Windsor — formerly King Edward VIII — and Wallis Simpson, the American woman he infamously abdicated the throne for. The two were excommunicated from the British royal family for years and lived in exile in Paris.

Bowers claims he would hook them up when they came to Beverly Hills — a guy for him and a woman for her.

The Duke and Duchess of Windsor in 1939 Fox Photos/Getty Images

Sleeping with F.B.I. director J. Edgar Hoover in drag

Government officials aren’t safe from Bowers’ list either. The former Marine says he once slept with American law enforcement administrator and the first Director of the F.B.I. J. Edgar Hoover — and that Hoover was in drag at the time.

“I went to bed with J. Edgar Hoover. He was in drag,” Bowers says. “He was not a great beauty either, you know, but I was treating him just like he was a girl.”

Sex with Bette Davis during World War II

Bowers also claims he slept with Hollywood’s leading ladies during his tenure and lists a threesome with Ava Gardner and Lana Turner as an example. He also claims he slept with Vivien Leigh while she was with Laurence Olivier, who Bowers would set up with men.

The iconic Bette Davis also made his list.

“I f—ed Bette Davis in World War II when she was married to a guy. I used to fix her up with tricks, and we used to have three-way deals,” he says.

Scotty and the Secret History of Hollywood opens August 3 at the IFC Center in New York.