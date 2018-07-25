'Pimp to the Stars' Claims He Had a 'Three-Way' with Cary Grant and Randolph Scott

In the new documentary Scotty and the Secret History of Hollywood, subject Scotty Bowers is referred to as the “pimp to the stars” during Hollywood’s Golden Age — and he more than lives up to the description. In an exclusive first look at Matt Tyrnauer’s film, Bowers makes some bold claims about sexual escapades with actors Cary Grant and Randolph Scott.

The documentary follows Bower, a former sex worker, as he describes his wild life running a brothel out of a gas station and divulges the many alleged secrets from his time acting as an escort to closeted gay celebrities.

The film is based on Bowers’ memoir titled Full Service: My Adventures in Hollywood and the Secret Sex Lives of the Stars. Following the book’s release in 2012, Tyrnauer began filming the documentary.

Scotty Bowers Charley Gallay/Getty

In this scene, Bowers details his alleged experiences with screen icons Grant and Scott, who were living together in a home at the Santa Monica beach. Bowers claims they were “lovers” even though the said at the time they were roommates. Cut to a short clip of 1940’s My Favorite Wife that shows Grant gawking at Scott as he goes for a dip in the pool.

“Back in those days, people knew they were lovers and together,” says Bowers in the clip. “Then all those years go by they come say, ‘How dare you talk that way about them.’ And I say, ‘I’m not talking about them I’m saying they’re great guys, both of them.'”

Bowers, now 95, continues in the scene to share the nature of his relationship to the two stars.

“I’ve been with them individually, and both of them, what you call a three-way, and I’ve also brought another buddy for them where there were four of us. You know, two and two.”

Randolph Scott and Cary Grant John Engstead/Paramount/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

In the documentary, Bowers makes other salacious claims about closeted gay celebrities. He reasons that he’s now allowed to share their secrets because many of the stars are now deceased.

He additionally alleges in the documentary that he slept with Spencer Tracy and Vivien Leigh and had set up multiple stars such as Tennessee Williams, Katharine Hepburn, Rock Hudson with prostitutes.

Scotty and the Secret History of Hollywood opens July 27 at the Arclight Hollywood in Los Angeles and August 3 at the IFC Center in New York.