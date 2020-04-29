Harrison Ford Piloting Incident Under Investigation by FAA

The FAA is looking into an incident in which Harrison Ford crossed a runway at Hawthorne Airport while another aircraft was landing

The Federal Aviation Administration is currently looking into an incident at Los Angeles’ Hawthorne Airport involving Harrison Ford.

The actor, 77, crossed a runway at the airport where another aircraft was landing while flying his plane on April 24.

"Mr. Ford crossed the airport's only runway in his aircraft after he misheard a radio instruction from ATC. He immediately acknowledged the mistake and apologized to ATC for the error," a representative for Ford said in a statement. "The purpose of the flight was to maintain currency and proficiency in the aircraft. No one was injured and there was never any danger of a collision."

The FAA confirmed the incident, in which the two aircraft were approximately 3600 feet apart, CNN reports.

Image zoom Harrison Ford with his private plane in 2017 FameFlynet

"The FAA is investigating an incident in which the pilot of an Aviat Husky taxied across the runway at Hawthorne Municipal Airport Friday afternoon while another aircraft was performing a touch-and-go landing," an FAA spokesperson said in an email statement.

Ford, an avid flyer, has been involved in several piloting incidents in the past.

Most recently, in 2017, the Indiana Jones actor reportedly flew dangerously close to a taxiing passenger plane after mistakenly landing in a taxiway instead of the runway he was cleared for.

Image zoom Harrison Ford's plane after crashing onto Penmar Golf Club in 2015 Splash News Online

Two years prior, Ford crash-landed at a Santa Monica golf course after encountering engine trouble. Ford, who was flying a yellow vintage fighter plane, suffered a broken arm and lacerations to his scalp.

“He had no other choice but to make an emergency landing, which he did safely,” a rep for Ford said in a statement at the time, adding that the actor’s injuries were “not life-threatening.”

Ford had another scare in the summer of 2000 when his six-passenger plane took a hard landing in Lincoln, Nebraska, but the actor was not hurt. In 1999, he crash-landed a helicopter while practicing emergency landings with a flight instructor.