Pierce Brosnan's Sons Dylan and Paris Say 'He's the Best Coach We Could Ask for'

For Dylan and Paris Brosnan, growing up as the sons of movie star Pierce Brosnan did have its perks.

"One of the distinct memories I have is being on the set of James Bond," says Dylan, 25, who, with his brother is featured in PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive issue as part of a portfolio on famous sons. "There was a big car scene where they blow up all these cars. He always likes to tell the story of how he did this whole long sequence and then he asked how he did to me. I asked him if the cars were going to be okay! But we're very lucky to be able to travel and see the world — and just be around him."

Paris, 21, who worked as a PA on the film Black Adam last year, says he isn't sure if he's ready to follow in his father's footsteps, however.

"You can't put half effort into something like that," he says. "You have to go all in. I think having Dad help us, it'd be a little intimidating, but he's also the best coach we could ask for if he wanted to do it!"

Sami Drasin

As far as style inspiration, Paris often looks no further than home. "I steal [Brosnan's] clothes all the time," he says. "He does it so effortlessly. And he's very comfortable, he doesn't have to try at all. He'll see me wearing something and he'll be like, 'I used to have a jacket like that!' And I'll be like, 'Well, it looks better on me now.'"

When it came to laying down the law, "I mean, he's an actor, so he can get medieval real quick as he would say," recalls Paris. "We keep it pretty mellow. But he could put on an energy that was a force to be reckoned with!"

These days, the family is as close as ever — "we have the best parents you could ask for," says Dylan — and their Dad is still sharing his signature words of wisdom.

When he was told his sons would be in the issue, "he was psyched for us," says Paris. He said, 'Go out there and be bold!'"