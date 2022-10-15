Pierce Brosnan Says He Wore His Real Wedding Ring in 'Black Adam' in Honor of His Wife Keely

"It seemed appropriate," Pierce Brosnan said of the subtle tribute to his wife in DC's Black Adam, in which he plays Doctor Fate (a.k.a. Kent Nelson)

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner

Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals.

Published on October 15, 2022
Published on October 15, 2022 12:37 PM
Pierce Brosnan and Keely Shaye Smith attend DC's "Black Adam" New York Premiere at AMC Empire 25 on October 12, 2022 in New York City.
Pierce and Keely Shaye Brosnan. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Pierce Brosnan brought a little piece of his marriage into the DC Extended Universe.

The Golden Globe nominee, 69, revealed that he wore his actual wedding ring while filming the upcoming Black Adam as a tribute to his wife of 21 years, Keely Shaye Brosnan, in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight.

"This is our wedding ring and this is a watch that Keely bought me many years ago with an inscription that [reads], 'Time flies on love's wings,'" he said. "I decided to wear it for this character. It seemed appropriate."

"The man [has] traversed the ages of time. He's one of the most powerful sorcerers in the DC comic book world. He did have a wife called Enza, and she was even more powerful than him I hear," Pierce then explained, noting that he has "no idea" who might potentially play Enza.

Keely, 59, was touched by her husband's subtle onscreen tribute. "I love those emblems, that he took those with him into the superpower, superhero realm," she gushed.

Keely Shaye Smith (L) and actor Pierce Brosnan attend the 2017 MOCA Gala at The Geffen Contemporary at MOCA on April 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
David Livingston/Getty

In Black Adam, Pierce plays Doctor Fate (a.k.a. Kent Nelson), a superhero and Justice Society of America member who wears the Helmet of Fate, wields magic and sets out to confront Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's titular character, per a description on DC's website.

The actor previously honored his wife on their 21st anniversary in August, sharing a throwback photo from their wedding day. "Happy Anniversary my love @keelyshayebrosnan. We danced that night and still dance the dance today. I could do it all again," he wrote.

Keely previously spoke to PEOPLE about her husband at the New York City premiere of Black Adam on Wednesday, raving that "he's a superhero at home, so why not on the big screen too?"

RELATED VIDEO: Pierce Brosnan Shares Photos of James Caan from Set of Late Actor's Final Film: 'You Were an Inspiration'

When asked what makes her husband so super, Keely said: "His heart. He has a big heart, generous, warm, kind heart."

Pierce and Keely tied the knot in 2001 after meeting in 1994, and they share sons Dylan, 25, and Paris, 21.

Black Adam premieres in theaters Oct. 21.

