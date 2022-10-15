Entertainment Movies Pierce Brosnan Says He Wore His Real Wedding Ring in 'Black Adam' in Honor of His Wife Keely "It seemed appropriate," Pierce Brosnan said of the subtle tribute to his wife in DC's Black Adam, in which he plays Doctor Fate (a.k.a. Kent Nelson) By Glenn Garner Glenn Garner Instagram Twitter Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year. People Editorial Guidelines Published on October 15, 2022 12:37 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Pierce and Keely Shaye Brosnan. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Pierce Brosnan brought a little piece of his marriage into the DC Extended Universe. The Golden Globe nominee, 69, revealed that he wore his actual wedding ring while filming the upcoming Black Adam as a tribute to his wife of 21 years, Keely Shaye Brosnan, in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight. "This is our wedding ring and this is a watch that Keely bought me many years ago with an inscription that [reads], 'Time flies on love's wings,'" he said. "I decided to wear it for this character. It seemed appropriate." Pierce Brosnan's Wife Keely Explains Why He's a 'Superhero at Home': 'Generous, Warm, Kind Heart' "The man [has] traversed the ages of time. He's one of the most powerful sorcerers in the DC comic book world. He did have a wife called Enza, and she was even more powerful than him I hear," Pierce then explained, noting that he has "no idea" who might potentially play Enza. Keely, 59, was touched by her husband's subtle onscreen tribute. "I love those emblems, that he took those with him into the superpower, superhero realm," she gushed. David Livingston/Getty In Black Adam, Pierce plays Doctor Fate (a.k.a. Kent Nelson), a superhero and Justice Society of America member who wears the Helmet of Fate, wields magic and sets out to confront Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's titular character, per a description on DC's website. The actor previously honored his wife on their 21st anniversary in August, sharing a throwback photo from their wedding day. "Happy Anniversary my love @keelyshayebrosnan. We danced that night and still dance the dance today. I could do it all again," he wrote. Keely previously spoke to PEOPLE about her husband at the New York City premiere of Black Adam on Wednesday, raving that "he's a superhero at home, so why not on the big screen too?" RELATED VIDEO: Pierce Brosnan Shares Photos of James Caan from Set of Late Actor's Final Film: 'You Were an Inspiration' When asked what makes her husband so super, Keely said: "His heart. He has a big heart, generous, warm, kind heart." Pierce and Keely tied the knot in 2001 after meeting in 1994, and they share sons Dylan, 25, and Paris, 21. Black Adam premieres in theaters Oct. 21.