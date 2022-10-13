Pierce Brosnan's Wife Keely Explains Why He's a 'Superhero at Home': 'Generous, Warm, Kind Heart'

Keely Shaye Brosnan tells PEOPLE that the secret to a happy marriage with husband Pierce Brosnan is "being best friends"

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
and Mary Park
Published on October 13, 2022 12:24 PM
Pierce Brosnan and Keely Shaye Smith attend DC's "Black Adam" New York Premiere at AMC Empire 25 on October 12, 2022 in New York City.
Pierce and Keely Shaye Brosnan. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Pierce Brosnan is as much of a "superhero at home" with his wife Keely Shaye Brosnan as he is on the big screen in Black Adam.

At the New York City premiere of 69-year-old Brosnan's new D.C. Extended Universe movie Wednesday, Keely, 59, told PEOPLE "he's a superhero at home, so why not on the big screen too?"

In Black Adam, Brosnan portrays Kent Nelson/Doctor Fate, a superhero and Justice Society of America member who wears the Helmet of Fate, wields magic and sets out to confront Black Adam (Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson), per a character description on DC's website.

"His heart," Keely explained when asked what makes Brosnan equally super at home as on screen. "He has a big heart, generous, warm, kind heart."

Pierce Brosnan and Keely Shaye Smith attend DC's "Black Adam" New York Premiere at AMC Empire 25 on October 12, 2022 in New York City.
Pierce (R) and Keely Shaye Brosnan. Kevin Mazur/Getty

Brosnan and Keely, who tied the knot in 2001 after initially meeting in 1994, share thespian backgrounds, as she worked as an actress across TV and film roles in the 1980s. However, Brosnan said Wednesday that Keely does not help him rehearse for his roles.

"No, no. I don't let anyone do that. I do that all by myself," he told PEOPLE. "Keely does have a hand in it, of course, but to practice, to rehearse, I rehearse alone."

The couple, who share sons Dylan, 25, and Paris, 21, agreed that being each other's friend is the secret ingredient for a wonderful marriage.

"Solving problems day in, year after year, liking each other, getting on with each other," Brosnan told PEOPLE of keeping his marriage healthy.

"Being best friends," Keely added.

RELATED VIDEO: Pierce Brosnan Celebrates 25 Years with Wife Keely: "Thank You for the Love My Love"

As Keely celebrated her 59th birthday last month, Brosnan marked the special occasion with a sentimental Instagram post expressing his love for his wife.

"Happy Birthday my darling @KeelyShayeBrosnan," he wrote alongside a tropical photo of the pair. "I love you dearly. So many years of love, life, work and play," he added. "Onwards we go!"

Back in 2016, Brosnan raved about his wife, telling the Independent in March of that year, "I love her vitality, her passion. She has this strength that I wouldn't be able to live without. When Keely looks at me, I go weak."

The following year, the former James Bond actor told PEOPLE that spending quality time together is a key ingredient of the pair's happy marriage.

"My wife and I took a short road trip up to Santa Barbara — we were going for a romantic weekend and to look at houses and drink great wine," Brosnan said at the time. "We didn't listen to any music, but we just listened to the sounds of each other's voices and sorted out the world."

Black Adam is in theaters Oct. 21.

