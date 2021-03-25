Pierce Brosnan Will Star as Dr. Fate in Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam Movie

This is Brosnan's first foray into the superhero fandom

Pierce Brosnan is stepping into Fate's shoes.

The 67-year-old actor is set to make his superhero debut as Dr. Fate in the upcoming DC and New Line movie Black Adam starring Dwayne Johnson, PEOPLE confirms.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Brosnan will play a different kind of hero as Kent Nelson, the original Dr. Fate, who becomes a being of great power when he wears the Helmet of Fate. Dr. Fate also becomes a founding member of the Justice Society of America.

The former James Bond actor is the final cast member to round out the JSA, joining Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher and Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone.

While the plot of the film is under wraps, Johnson's Black Adam is the anti-hero of the film. The character first appeared in DC comics in the 1940s, starting off as a power-hungry villain until he slowly became an anti-hero by the 2000s.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Black Adam is also a spinoff of 2019's Shazam!, which is getting a sequel, Shazam! The Fury Of The Gods.

Shazam and Black Adam are arch-rivals in the DC Universe. Much like Shazam, Dr. Fate receives his training from a wizard named Nabu.

RELATED: Dwayne Johnson Sweetly Teaches Daughter Tiana to Tell Herself She's an 'Awesome' and 'Smart' Girl

On Tuesday, New Line and DC announced Helen Mirren had been cast as the villain Hespera in the Shazam! sequel.

In August, Johnson, 48, revealed his costume during DC FanDome.

"You've waited long enough," Johnson wrote on Twitter at the time, sharing an image of his character. "As have I, thousands of years to be exact. The hierarchy of power in the DC UNIVERSE is about to change. The man in black comes to crush them all."