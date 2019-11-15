Image zoom Dylan Brosnan, Pierce Brosnan, Paris Brosnan Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Pierce Brosnan is one proud papa!

Pierce’s sons Dylan and Paris are the next Golden Globe Ambassadors, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced Thursday.

The James Bond star’s sons, who he shares with Keely Shaye Brosnan, will be the first pair of brothers to hold the title, which was held last year by Idris Elba‘s daughter Isan Elba.

“Dylan and Paris Brosnan have already achieved tremendous success in the fashion world and are following in their father’s footsteps in entertainment,” the Hollywood Foreign Press Association president Lorenzo Soria said in a release Thursday. “We’re excited to see how they’ll use this platform to contribute their talents to elevate the important issue of childhood hunger.”

Earlier this year, Paris, 18, traveled to Sri Lanka to make a short film about the ongoing work being done in the South Asian island country by the UN World Food Programme (WFP) for child hunger. He’s now a freshman at Loyola Marymount University’s School of Film and Television.

Dylan, 22, joined his dad on the red carpet for Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood this summer, and has appeared in Saint Laurent fashion shows in 2015 and 2016, according to Vogue. He’s also a musician in the band Raspberry Blonde.

Image zoom Dylan Brosnan, Paris Brosnan Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

RELATED: Pierce Brosnan’s Son Paris, 18, Walks the Runway During London Fashion Week

Paris has also stepped into the fashion world and walked in the Fashion for Relief show at the British Museum during London Fashion Week in September. Before he walked down the runway with model Stella Maxwell, Paris and Pierce hit the red carpet together in matching suits.

On Thursday, Paris said that he and Dylan “understand the value of education and its importance in equipping the next generation with skills to succeed.”

RELATED VIDEO: Paris Brosnan Creates Inspiring Short Film to Combat Childhood Hunger in Sri Lanka

“I’ve never had to worry about where my next meal might come from — I’m lucky in that respect; but I know that millions of children worldwide don’t have that luxury,” he continued. “School meals provide critically important nutrition, and also incentivize parents to keep kids in school, giving them a fighting chance for a better life.”

Other recent Golden Globe Ambassadors (who used to be known as “Miss and Mister Golden Globe honorees”) include Dwayne Johnson‘s daughter Simone Garcia Johnson, Jamie Foxx‘s daughter Corinne Foxx, and Kelsey Grammer‘s daughter Greer Grammer.

The Golden Globe Awards will air on NBC on Sunday, January 5, 2020, at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT. from The Beverly Hilton.