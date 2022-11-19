Pierce Brosnan's Sons Admit They 'Recognize' Benefits of Nepotism: 'Grateful for Our Blessings'

Dylan and Paris Brosnan previously told PEOPLE their dad Pierce Brosnan is "the best coach we could ask for" as they appeared in the 2022 Sexiest Man Alive issue

Published on November 19, 2022
Pierce Brosnan, Dylan Brosnan and Paris Brosnan
Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Pierce Brosnan's sons are forging their own paths.

Dylan and Paris Brosnan, who are featured in PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive issue, got candid about nepotism as they admitted they're "very lucky" having the Golden Globe nominee, 69, as their father while talking with E! News at GQ's Men of the Year party.

"I think we need to just be grateful for our blessings," said Paris, 21, who has hit the runway as a budding model in recent years, in addition to his work as a filmmaker trying to make a difference.

Dylan, 25, who is also a model and a musician, noted that he and his brother are trying to "pave our own way" in the entertainment industry.

"It's always gonna be there and we got to recognize it. At the end of the day, we're just grateful to be here," Paris said, adding: "Dylan's an amazing musician and I'm painting right now, so we're figuring it out. Taking it day by day."

Pierce Brosnan family
Pierce Brosnan/Instagram

Both brothers, who were named ambassadors for the Golden Globes in 2020, previously spoke to PEOPLE about their family while appearing in the Sexiest Man Alive portfolio of famous sons.

Dylan raved that "we have the best parents you could ask for" in the 007 alum and mother Keeley Shaye Brosnan, whom Pierce married in 2001. He also shares sons Christopher Brosnan, 50, Sean Brosnan, 39, and late daughter Charlotte Brosnan with ex-wife Cassandra Harris.

Paris, who also worked as a PA last year on his dad's new DCEU entry Black Adam, admitted he's not sure if he wants to follow in his dad's footsteps.

RELATED VIDEO: Pierce Brosnan's Sons Dylan and Paris Say 'He's the Best Coach We Could Ask for'

"You can't put half effort into something like that. You have to go all in," Paris explained. "I think having Dad help us, it'd be a little intimidating, but he's also the best coach we could ask for if he wanted to do it!"

