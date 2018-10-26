WATCH: Pierce Brosnan's Son Paris Creates Video to Encourage Youth to Register and Vote

Pierce Brosnan‘s son Paris is doing his part to help encourage young voters to register and hit the polls.

The 17-year-old son of Brosnan and his wife Keely Shaye Smith wrote, directed and produced the video “Your Voice Matters.”

“There’s a lot at stake right now,” Paris tells PEOPLE exclusively. “I think it’s important that my generation is participating in the political process.”

This past summer, Paris worked for Senator Ed Markey in Washington D.C. “It was a little scary at first because I was one of the youngest ones there,” he says. “I didn’t know that much about politics and legislation but he really inspired me to educate myself about issues that were important to me so that one day I could be the change I wanted to see.”

The video addresses several issues “that are relevant to my generation,” Paris adds. “I’m a surfer so of course I’m sensitive to protecting the environment but also affordable education, immigration reform, affordable health care, gun control. I talked to a wide variety of kids and heard their thoughts and voices and a lot of them were similar.”

As for possibly running for office himself some day, Paris is keeping all his options open.

“I really want to be a filmmaker and make documentaries but I could maybe see that path down the road,” he says. “I think you need to be really passionate to want to do that.”

For now he hopes those who view the video will embrace that “voting is a privilege and it’s free and if you don’t vote, then you aren’t engaged in shaping your own future,” he adds. “It’s wild to see a bunch of kids my age taking action. No matter what you believe, the earth is what we all have in common, let’s just make our voices heard and inspire others.”