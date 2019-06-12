Pierce Brosnan Is a 'Very Proud Dad' at Son Paris' High School Graduation with Their Family

Pierce Brosnan can’t help but gush about his youngest son, Paris.

The actor, 66, shared two photos of Paris’ high school graduation on Wednesday in which he posed with the teenager, 18. Paris wore his black graduation cap and gown while also wearing a yellow flower lei.

“Paris Beckett … the graduate and his very proud Dad,” Brosnan wrote in the caption.

The actor also shared a photo of himself, his wife, Keely Shaye Brosnan, and their older son, Dylan, 22.

“Graduation day, Dylan, Dad, Mom and the graduate Paris.❤️,” Brosnan wrote.

While Paris may be done with high school, his modeling career is just taking off — as is his career as a philanthropist and budding filmmaker.

In late May, Paris debuted a short film documenting his trip to Sri Lanka and highlighting the work being done there by the UN World Food Programme (WFP) to help raise awareness about childhood hunger.

With crucial support from Clarins and FEED, a social impact-driven brand founded by Lauren Bush Lauren, WFP is delivering nutritious food to Sri Lankan children at their local schools. (Launched in 2011, the FEED and Clarins partnership has supported organizations like WFP, helping fund over 30 million school meals by the end of this year.)

“This was an opportunity as a filmmaker to go out and see another part of the world, see how kids are living and shed some light on important issues that are going on there,” Paris told PEOPLE at an intimate dinner event at his parents’ Malibu home where the film was screened for friends and family.

“They might have so little compared to us but they’re such genuine, happy people,” he said. “It was amazing to see how people who have so little are willing to share what they do have, and share the genuine connection of food, laughter, smiles and positivity.”

He added, “Going from Malibu, where you have an abundance of things and first-world problems to a place (like Sri Lanka) where people are actually suffering was (eye-opening). I would go back any day.”

Keely, a long-time environmentalist who Paris called “a perfect role model,” said, “I’m very proud of Paris and I think it’s phenomenal he’s making socially-relevant films.”

Pierce shared his wife’s pride. “I am beyond words, flabbergasted really,” Brosnan told PEOPLE.

He added, “I’m over the moon for both of our sons.”