Pierce Brosnan Remembers Daughter Charlotte 7 Years After Her Death: 'Here's Looking at You Kid'

Pierce Brosnan is remembering his late daughter Charlotte on the seventh anniversary of her death.

On Sunday, the actor, 67, shared a touching post on social media remembering his daughter, who died from ovarian cancer at the age of 41 in 2013.

"Here’s looking at you kid... in remembrance of Charlotte," Pierce captioned the post, which featured a photo — taken by his wife Keely Shaye Smith — of the Die Another Day star lounging on the porch at his Hawaii home.

"And with happy birthday wishes for my darling Marley May," the actor added, referring to his granddaughter by son Sean. The little girl turned 5 this month.

Charlotte, a mother of two, lost her life to the same disease that claimed her own mother, Cassandra, in 1991.

Cassandra was Pierce's first wife. The pair met married in the late ’70s and were married by December 1980. The actress had two kids from a previous marriage, Charlotte and Christopher, and the couple had their only son, Sean in 1983.

After Charlotte and Christopher’s father, Dermot Harris, died in 1986, Pierce adopted the children and they took his last name.

One year after Charlotte's death, Pierce opened up about the twin tragedies at a Stand Up To Cancer telethon in 2014.

"To watch someone you love have his or her life eaten away bit by bit by this insidious disease, that part of your sorrow becomes an indelible part of your psyche," he said, according to Entertainment Tonight.

"I held the generous, strong, beautiful hand of my first wife Cassie as ovarian cancer took her life much too soon," the actor continued. "Just last year, I held the hand of my funny, wonderful daughter Charlotte before she, too, died from this wretched inherited disease."

Image zoom Pierce Brosnan and Cassandra Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage

Pierce had nicknamed his daughter the “custodian of laughter" as Charlotte was “a bubbly, almost kind of goofy, gorgeous girl,” Brosnan’s longtime friend Nancy Ellison told PEOPLE after her death

“Pierce wrote to me after she died that the most intense memory that he had was of always being able to make Charlotte laugh," Ellison added. "He wanted to be able to make her laugh again.”

The late actress had gotten married to her longtime love Alex just weeks before her death. The couple had two children, Isabella, who was 14 at the time and Lucas, who was 8.

Charlotte’s two children were roughly the same age that she and Christopher were when they lost their mother. Following her death, family friends said Charlotte had already made a lasting impact on her children, much like Cassandra had on her children.