Pierce Brosnan Shares a Sweet Birthday Kiss with His Wife Keely: 'My Darling Heart'

Pierce Brosnan thanked his fans and friends for their birthday wishes with a sweet photograph of himself and his wife Keely

Pierce Brosnan is grateful for another year.

The actor, who turned 67 on Saturday, thanked his and his friends for their birthday wishes with a sweet photograph of himself and his wife, Keely Shaye Smith, sharing a kiss while holding champagne flutes at the beach.

"Thank you for the moon and sun and all the days of our lives together my darling heart Keely," Brosnan wrote in the caption. "I had a great 67th birthday. Thanks to one and all of you out there who wished me so."

The Die Another Day star added, "God bless, stay strong."

His wife also shared the same photos and included a sweet message of her own toward her husband of 18 years.

"Happy Happy Birthday to my tender hearted renaissance man @piercebrosnanofficial ," she wrote on Instagram. "Wishing you love, joy, and many many more trips around the sun."

Brosnan and his wife have had plenty to celebrate over the last few days, including their 23-year-old son’s college graduation online amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The actor shared a series of sweet photographs on Instagram on Monday as his family celebrated Dylan’s achievement.

“Congratulations Dylan on your graduation and academic achievements at USC School of Cinematic Arts,” Brosnan wrote in the caption. “Go forth into this new world and make it your own. Be fearless, courageous and generous. Love, Dad."