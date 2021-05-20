Pierce Brosnan Shares Birthday Photo with Family and Friends Including Danny DeVito and His ‘Handsome Cranium’

Pierce Brosnan celebrated his 68th birthday with his family and closest friends — including Danny DeVito!

The James Bond star shared a photo of himself blowing out the candles of his birthday cake on Wednesday after celebrating his big day on Sunday. Brosnan also poked fun at DeVito, 76, whose head was in the shot.

"A happy birthday it was, thank you dear friends and family, near and afar," Brosnan wrote in the caption before cheekily adding, "And yes, thats the back of Mr Danny Divito's handsome cranium ...Photo by #greggormanphotography."

Goldie Hawn, 75, commented on the image, writing, "Happy Happy birthday sweetest!!!!!"

Brosnan and DeVito both starred in the 1996 comic science fiction film Mars Attacks! directed by Tim Burton.

The movie follows an ensemble cast portraying humans on Earth as it's invaded by Martians with unbeatable weapons and a cruel sense of humor.

Brosnan's wife, Keely Shaye Smith, wrote a tribute to her husband on Sunday in honor of his birthday.

"Happy Birthday my love @piercebrosnanofficial ♥️," she wrote in the caption. "May all your dreams come true. May all your generosity come back to you. Thank you for sharing your life with me. ✨"

In January, Brosnan told PEOPLE he'd been focusing his efforts toward a second passion —painting — while at his home in Hawaii, which he shares with his wife.

"I always set up a studio when I go on location," he told PEOPLE at the time. "When I was shooting the action sequences for the movie, the prop master would hand out these packets of ear plugs because of the rifles and the explosions. I found the infographic on the back to be steadily pleasing and compositionally intriguing."

His passion for painting waned for a bit but he returned to it in 1987 when his first wife, Cassandra Harris, was losing her fight with cancer.