Four years after Robin Williams‘ death, his Mrs. Doubtfire costar Pierce Brosnan shared a sweet thought about the late actor.

Brosnan, 65, posted a photograph of himself on Thursday reuniting with the child stars of the 1993 film: Mara Wilson, Matthew Lawrence and Lisa Jakub.

“Guess who? Today, after 25 years, I gathered around a table in the company of three beautiful young people, to talk story about a film that has touched the hearts of so many,” Brosnan wrote in the caption.

Williams played the lead role in the heartwarming comedy about a father, Daniel Hillard, who disguises himself as a nanny named Mrs. Doubtfire so that he can spend more time with his children after a bitter divorce from his wife Miranda (Sally Field). Brosnan played Stu, Miranda’s love interest following her divorce, while Wilson, Lawrence and Jakub portrayed the three children.

“Sally is on tour with her new book. Robin is in heaven making the angels laugh and was spoken of with the fondest of love and sweet memories,” he wrote of Field and Williams.

“Can ya guess the movie? The Today Show is airing our interview in early November. Join us for the 25th anniversary of the #MrsDoubtfire,” Brosnan added.

Brosnan’s photograph comes two days after Jakub, 39, shared a photo on Twitter of the group almost 25 years after the film’s release.

“So this just happened. #mrsdoubtfire #reunion #25yearslater,” she tweeted.

The film earned over $200 million at the U.S. box office and grossed over $440 million worldwide after it was made with a budget of about $25 million. Williams won the Golden Globe for best actor in a musical or comedy in 1994.

Mrs. Doubtfire celebrates its 25th anniversary on Nov. 24.