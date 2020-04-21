Pierce Brosnan Reveals Quentin Tarantino Pitched Him a Potential James Bond Movie Over Apple Martinis

Imagine this: A Quentin Tarantino-directed James Bond film.

During an Esquire live watch-along of the 1995 Bond flick, GoldenEye, former Bond actor Pierce Brosnan revealed that there was a moment in time when he met with the famed director to discuss a potential 007 collaboration.

Though the film never came to fruition, Brosnan, 66, revealed that Tarantino’s team got in touch with his people to talk about the potential spy film and the two met to discuss it over drinks.

“It was after Kill Bill Vol. 2, and he wanted to meet me, so I went up to Hollywood one day from the beach, and I met him at the Four Seasons,” Brosnan recalled during the live viewing.

Image zoom Quentin Tarantino and Pierce Brosnan Samir Hussein/WireImage; Keith Hamshere/Getty

“I got there at 7pm, I like to be punctual. 7:15 came around, no Quentin, he was upstairs doing press. Someone sent over a martini, so I had a martini, and I waited till 7:30, and I thought, where the heck is he? Word came down, apologies, so I thought, okay, I’ll have another martini.”

Eventually Tarantino did arrive, at which point Brosnan admits he was “fairly smokered,” and Tarantino decided to join the actor with more apple martinis. Soon enough, “we were [both] fairly smokered,” Brosnan added.

“He was pounding the table, saying you’re the best James Bond, I wanna do James Bond, and it was very close quarters in the restaurant and I thought, please calm down, but we don’t tell Quentin Tarantino to calm down,” Brosnan shared.

And while Brosnan did not reveal any specifics for Tarantino’s vision of a potential Bond film, he shared that he “went back to the shop” to tell producers, but “it wasn’t meant to be.”

“That would be a good one to watch,” he did tease however.