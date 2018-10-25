Pierce Brosnan Reunites with Mrs. Doubtfire Child Stars 25 Years Later: 'So This Just Happened'

Pierce Brosnan reunited with three special costars 25 years after filming one of his most beloved films.

The actor, 65, appeared in a special photograph in which he reunited with his Mrs. Doubtfire costars Matthew Lawrence, Mara Wilson and Lisa Jakub.

The film focuses on actor Daniel Hillard (Williams) who disguises himself as a female housekeeper he names Mrs. Euphegenia Doubtfire to spend time with his three children after a bitter divorce from his wife Miranda (Sally Field).

Jakub, who played Lydia the oldest of the Hillard children in the Robin Williams film, shared the sweet photo on Twitter Wednesday in which the four smiled at the camera.

“So this just happened. #mrsdoubtfire #reunion #25yearslater,” Jakub, 39, tweeted.

In a second video shared by Jakub on Wednesday, Brosnan held a camera up to his phone as he showed a picture of Jakub, Wilson and Lawrence as children at the premiere of the 1993 film.

“Here you go: At the premiere of Mrs. Doubtfire and here we are, we pull back slowly, tada!” Brosnan could be heard saying as he showed how the three actors had grown from their child star days.

“Love you, love you all so much. So good to be a part of your lives. I want to get into the picture as well,” he continued as he stepped up beside the three to pose for a photo.

“Stepdad!” Wilson said.

“Stepdad Stu!” Brosnan replied while their photos were being taken.

Jakub teased the reunion on her Instagram Tuesday in which she shared a video of herself in an airport.

“So I feel like I pretty much live in hotels and airports these days. So hi from another airport,” she said in the video. “I am on my way to Los Angeles and I am doing that because of a certain significant anniversary that is coming up next month and, uh, a couple of fake siblings that I used to have.”

“Any guesses? I am super excited by the way,” she added. “More to come on this so stay tuned. Bye!”

Mrs. Doubtfire earned over $200 million at the U.S. box office and grossed over $440 million worldwide after it was made with a budget of about $25 million.

Williams won the Golden Globe for best actor in a musical or comedy in 1994.

The film celebrates its 25th anniversary on Nov. 24.