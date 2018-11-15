Pierce Brosnan Looks Emotional After Returning to Malibu Home Damaged in Woolsey Fire

Pierce Brosnan is among those affected by the Woolsey Fire, one of three wildfires continuing to devastate California.

The former James Bond actor, 65, was photographed looking emotional on Tuesday, after returning to the Malibu home he shares with his wife of 25 years, Keely Shaye Smith.

Brosnan appeared to grimace as he saw firsthand the damage done to the property from the devastating wildfire, which as of Thursday morning had burned through 98,362 acres and was only 57 percent contained, according to Cal Fire.

His wife was also photographed wearing a protective mask over her face during the trip.

Pierce Brosnan and Keely Shaye Smith Amanda Edwards/WireImage

Hours later, Brosnan also made a heartfelt appeal to the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, asking for aid to help the community recover from the blaze.

“I have witnessed many fires in my community and personally experienced the devastation of those fires up close and personal,” he said at the meeting, according to Entertainment Tonight Canada. “But none as catastrophic as the events that have taken place in our community these past five days and nights. The lives of many friends and neighbours have been turned to ash.”

“We have watched as our firefighters and police force have battled with overwhelming courage of heart and conviction to save our homes and our lives and conditions that have tested their resolve to the limits,” he continued, before asking the L.A. County Board of Supervisors “to do everything in your power to save our community.”

The meeting was also attended by Coldplay’s Chris Martin.

Brosnan is far from the only celebrity to have been affected by the California wildfires. A handful of stars have lost their homes, including Kim Basinger, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth, Neil Young, Robin Thicke, Camille Grammer and Gerard Butler.

In addition to the Woolsey Fire, the Hill Fire, located near the Boderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks, the site of the tragic mass shooting, has burned through thousands of acres after erupting last Thursday. The blaze is now 97 percent contained, according to Cal Fire.

Meanwhile, in Northern California, Camp Fire — which also broke out last Thursday — has burned through 140,000 acres by Thursday morning, according to CalFire. It has killed 56 people and other 10,000 homes and structures destroyed, according to CBS News. It is currently only 40 percent contained.

Together, the three massive wildfires in Northern and Southern California have claimed at least 59 lives so far, making it the deadliest wildland fire in the state’s history, the Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea announced on Monday night.

To help victims of the California wildfires, visit the American Red Cross, the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation and the California Fire Foundation for more information.