Pierce Brosnan and Keely Shaye Smith tied the knot in 2001 and share two sons: Dylan, 23, and Paris, 19

Pierce Brosnan Praises Wife Keely Shaye Smith on Her 57th Birthday: 'Thank God for You Angel Heart'

Pierce Brosnan is treating his wife on her birthday.

The actor posted a celebratory selfie of him and wife Keely Shaye Smith in front of some of his paintings to celebrate her 57th birthday on Tuesday. The shot features Shaye Smith holding up a cocktail as the James Bond star smiles wide.

″Happy birthday Keely my darling, thank God for you angel heart. A few paintings on this day, with ever my love. 'Spring' still in the works! ... 'My Old Chair'," Brosnan wrote next to the post, which also featured pictures of the two abstract and colorful paintings he mentioned.

The post comes a month after the actor celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary with a sweet throwback shot of the big day alongside a loving message.

″Happy anniversary my love Keely...my brown eyed girl, should I fall behind wait for me...as ever, my love,″ he wrote.

Shaye Smith also showered her husband with love on his own birthday back in May.

″Happy Happy Birthday to my tender hearted renaissance man @piercebrosnanofficial ,″ she wrote on Instagram. ″Wishing you love, joy, and many many more trips around the sun."

Brosnan, 67, and Shaye Smith tied the knot in Ireland in August 2001. They share two sons together: Dylan, 23, and Paris, 19.

He shared with PEOPLE in 2017 that spending quality time together is a key ingredient of their happy marriage.